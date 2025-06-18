Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr among multiple SPL clubs keen on signing Tottenham skipper Son Heung-min: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr will reportedly be rivalled by fellow Saudi Pro League (SPL) clubs Al Qadsiah and Al Ahli for Son Heung-min's signing this summer. The SPL sides are said to be keen on signing the Tottenham Hotspur captain ahead of the next season.

As per talkSPORT, Son is set to leave Tottenham this summer, and is attracting interest from multiple clubs. The three Saudi sides are reportedly leading the race for the Korea Republic international's signature.

Al Nassr are keen on signing a forward following reports that Jhon Duran could be on his way back to Europe. The striker is reportedly not happy in the Middle East, just months after joining from Aston Villa.

Al Ahli, Al Nassr and Al Qadsiah are willing to offer €40 million to sign Son from Tottenham, who are open to the winger's departure. The trio are also willing to offer €30 million per year in wages to the forward to beat off competition.

MLS and Turkish sides are also reportedly in the race for Son. However, talkSPORT reports that the Spurs star favors a move to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr.

Michael Emenalo wants more top players to follow Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia

Saudi Pro League Director of Football Michael Emenalo spoke to 90Min in 2023, stressing that the league would continue to sign more top players. He stated that the primary objective was to attract more South American players, while also recruiting the best from top European sides.

He said:

"I am incredibly proud of what we have done, we are working around the clock at this. Is there some snobbery? Yes, but that is human reaction to change, to competitiveness, we don’t always embrace competition initially but we see from the European countries they are also adapting and changing to us.

"We have come in wanting to expand, to improve and to win. We will compete and we want to be one of the best, we have the resources to be one of the best but we have to put the work in. Is there going to be an increase in ambition? Of course. Are we going to continue to go for what we believe is the best? Yes we are."

Neymar, Karim Benzema, Riyad Mahrez, N'Golo Kanté, and Roberto Firmino followed Cristiano Ronaldo to the league over the last few windows. Meanwhile, the likes of Jordan Henderson and Gabriel Veiga moved to the SPL but returned to Europe within a year.

