Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr among Saudi Pro League clubs ordered to pay money to players over alleged unpaid payments: Reports

According to SPORTbible, Saudi Pro League clubs, including Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, have been ordered to pay $16 million in unpaid wages to players over the past 18 months in 21 different cases.

Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr arguably made the biggest move in the league's history by signing Cristiano Ronaldo as a free agent in January. The 38-year-old signed a lucrative two-and-half-year deal worth around $210 million.

Ronaldo's transfer opened the floodgates and several top European stars made the switch to the SPL this summer, primarily due to the mind-boggling salaries on offer. These include top talents like Neymar, Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane, Aymeric Laporte, Riyad Mahrez, and Roberto Firmino.

However, there is a detailed report that conveys a recent history of several Saudi clubs failing to pay their players. This had become so prevalent that FIFPRO, the football international union, had advised players not to join SPL clubs due to these problems in the past.

A notable case, as per The Athletic, was former Nottingham Forest forward Lewis Grabban. The 35-year-old joined Al-Ahli in 2022 but had his two-year contract terminated within three months when he reportedly claimed he was owed $400,000 in wages.

Grabban sought legal action and eventually won $700,000. Al-Ahli were temporarily banned from registering any new players for two transfer windows, however, they were able to successfully appeal this.

The same report also implicates Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. They were ordered to pay midfielder Petros a sum of $2.5 million in unpaid wages, but the case is still ongoing. The Riyadh-based outfit also controversially terminated Abderrazak Hamdallah's contract due to an "unprofessional attitude."

The situation in the SPL has reportedly improved following the formation of the Saudi Football Players Association (SFPA) in 2021.

Al-Nassr cruise to victory in King Cup of Champions despite Cristiano Ronaldo's absence

Al-Nassr defeated Ohod 5-1 in the Round of 32 of the King Cup of Champions at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium, despite playing without Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday (September 25).

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was rested for the domestic cup clash due to Al-Nassr's hectic schedule in the Saudi Pro League.

Sadio Mane, Seko Fofana, Anderson Talisca, Ayman Yahya, and Sami Al-Najei all scored one goal apiece as Al-Nassr ran riot. Konrad Michalak's solitary goal for Ohod did little to affect the game.

Al-Nassr next face Al-Ta'ee on Friday, September 29 in the Saudi Pro League. Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to return to the starting XI for the upcoming clash.