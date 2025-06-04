Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr ask PIF to make decision regarding coach Stefano Pioli's future at the club: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr have reportedly asked PIF to make a decision on the future of Stefano Pioli. They want to move on from the manager ahead of the next season and are said to be looking for a replacement.
As per a report in Saudi Arabia-based outlet Kooora, Al Nassr do not see a future under Pioli and are pushing for the owners to cancel his contract. They want swift action from the PIF so they can start preparations for the 2025/26 season.
Al Nassr finished the previous season without a trophy and have failed to qualify for the AFC Champions League Elite after finishing third in the league table. They were 13 points adrift of champions Al Ittihad while being just two points ahead of Al Qadsiah, who finished fourth.
The Saudi side have been linked with Jose Mourinho in the past and the tactician has admitted that he will be working in the Middle East before calling it time. He told while talking to MBC Egypt TV channel (via GOAL):
"I will go to Saudi Arabia in some free time, but I am convinced that I will work there. I don’t know when, but I am pretty sure of it. Doors are always open for me in Saudi Arabia. I want to feel the development there."
He has been linked with the Portugal job too. However, he denied holding talks with the national team and said:
"Yes, I can deny that I had any meeting with the Portuguese Football Federation. I am a loyal person. The only time I had direct contact with a club I informed Fenerbahce. It wasn't now, it was in January. I had a meeting with the unnamed club. I didn't accept the offer. But I informed my club even before the meeting.”
Mourinho has worked with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid in the past. The Portuguese superstar could reportedly sign a new deal at the club and extend his stay.
Jose Mourinho praised Cristiano Ronaldo for Saudi Pro League success
Jose Mourinho was talking to MBC Egypt TV channel when he heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo. He believed that the former Manchester United star's move saw more players attracted to the project and said (via GOAL):
"Cristiano was the first to go there and give a different perspective immediately. The players thought at first that it was a one-man show but they realised in the summer that everything was really changing. Many players, not just at the last period of their careers, but also some players at the best years of their careers, are coming because the competition is real, not just at domestic League, but also the AFC Champions League is very interesting."
Jose Mourinho is under contract with Fenerbahce but has hinted that he is unhappy.