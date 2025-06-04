Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr ask PIF to make decision regarding coach Stefano Pioli's future at the club: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr have reportedly asked PIF to make a decision on the future of Stefano Pioli. They want to move on from the manager ahead of the next season and are said to be looking for a replacement.

Ad

As per a report in Saudi Arabia-based outlet Kooora, Al Nassr do not see a future under Pioli and are pushing for the owners to cancel his contract. They want swift action from the PIF so they can start preparations for the 2025/26 season.

Al Nassr finished the previous season without a trophy and have failed to qualify for the AFC Champions League Elite after finishing third in the league table. They were 13 points adrift of champions Al Ittihad while being just two points ahead of Al Qadsiah, who finished fourth.

Ad

Trending

The Saudi side have been linked with Jose Mourinho in the past and the tactician has admitted that he will be working in the Middle East before calling it time. He told while talking to MBC Egypt TV channel (via GOAL):

"I will go to Saudi Arabia in some free time, but I am convinced that I will work there. I don’t know when, but I am pretty sure of it. Doors are always open for me in Saudi Arabia. I want to feel the development there."

Ad

He has been linked with the Portugal job too. However, he denied holding talks with the national team and said:

"Yes, I can deny that I had any meeting with the Portuguese Football Federation. I am a loyal person. The only time I had direct contact with a club I informed Fenerbahce. It wasn't now, it was in January. I had a meeting with the unnamed club. I didn't accept the offer. But I informed my club even before the meeting.”

Ad

Mourinho has worked with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid in the past. The Portuguese superstar could reportedly sign a new deal at the club and extend his stay.

Jose Mourinho praised Cristiano Ronaldo for Saudi Pro League success

Jose Mourinho was talking to MBC Egypt TV channel when he heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo. He believed that the former Manchester United star's move saw more players attracted to the project and said (via GOAL):

Ad

"Cristiano was the first to go there and give a different perspective immediately. The players thought at first that it was a one-man show but they realised in the summer that everything was really changing. Many players, not just at the last period of their careers, but also some players at the best years of their careers, are coming because the competition is real, not just at domestic League, but also the AFC Champions League is very interesting."

Jose Mourinho is under contract with Fenerbahce but has hinted that he is unhappy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More