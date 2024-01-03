Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr change transfer stance on foreign star: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are reportedly satisfied with Seko Fofana's performance levels this season and are not thinking of selling him in the January transfer window. This transfer update comes just one day after journalist Ali Al-Abdallh reported that the Knights of Najd were looking for a foreign player to replace the 28-year-old (as per @TheNassrZone).

According to X handle @9NFCBALL, Al-Nassr have no intentions of selling Fofana and are pleased with his progress. They signed him over the summer from Lens for a reported transfer fee of €25 million on a three-year deal.

Fofana was one of numerous European stars brought in to bolster the Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr, alongside Aymeric Laporte, Marcelo Brozovic, Sadio Mane, Otavio, and Alex Telles.

The Ivory Coast international hasn't quite been able to find a regular spot in Luis Castro's starting XI. But he has played well so far this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist in 19 appearances across all competitions. He will be aiming to help the Riyadh-based outfit win silverware in the latter half of the season after the winter break.

"I will try to do it again" - Al-Nassr ace Cristiano Ronaldo speaks out after finishing 2023 as world's highest goalscorer

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo recently conveyed his delight after he ended 2023 as the world's top goalscorer. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also insisted he would try to accomplish the same feat in 2024.

Ronaldo was in devastating form for club and country in 2023, scoring 54 goals and providing 15 assists in 59 appearances across all competitions. His 54th goal was a fine header during his side's 4-1 win against Al-Taawoun on December 30, ensuring he finished above Erling Haaland (50), Kylian Mbappe (52) and Harry Kane (52).

The 38-year-old spoke to Saudi news outlet SSC Sports, where he said (via GOAL):

"I'm very happy, it was a good year for me as an individual and as a collective. I scored so many goals, I helped the team a lot at Al-Nassr and for the national team. I feel good, I feel happy and next year I will try to do it again."

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 24 goals and registered 11 assists in 25 appearances this season. He will next be back in action against Al-Feiha in the AFC Champions League on February 12.