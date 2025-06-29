Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr consider making big money offer for Liverpool superstar: Reports

Al-Nassr are planning to station Liverpool forward Luis Diaz alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in attack, according to Okaz. The Colombian's future at Anfield has been subject to speculation this summer.

Diaz was in superb form for the Reds in the 2024-25 season, registering 17 goals and eight assists from 50 games across competitions. His efforts were key to the Merseyside club's Premier League triumph.

The 28-year-old is under contract with Liverpool until 2027, but he remains linked with an exit at the moment. Barcelona have been named as a possible destination for a while, and Al-Nassr have now joined the party.

The Saudi Pro League club recently tied down Cristiano Ronaldo to a new deal, and are now planning to add more quality to their frontline. The Portuguese superstar joined the Middle Eastern club in December 2022, and is yet to win the league.

Al-Nassr, meanwhile, finished third in the Saudi Pro League in the recently concluded campaign, and won't play in the AFC Champions League Elite next season. The Riyadh-based club are eager to make amends and are convinced that Diaz can help improve their attack.

The Colombian's future at Liverpool has come under scrutiny following Florian Wirtz's arrival from Bayer Leverkusen earlier this month. Al-Nassr are now ready to break the bank to convince the Reds to let him go.

Are Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr and Liverpool playing in the FIFA Club World Cup?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Neither Al-Nassr nor Liverpool are part of the summer's FIFA Club World Cup. That means that while Lionel Messi is playing at the coveted tournament across the Atlantic, Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't featured at all.

Speaking recently, as cited by Liverpool Echo, Jurgen Klopp labeled the tournament as the worst idea ever.

“It’s all about the game and not the surrounding events – and that’s why the Club World Cup is the worst idea ever implemented in football in this regard," said Klopp.

He continued:

"People who have never had or do not have anything to do with day-to-day business any more are coming up with something. There is insane money for participating, but it’s also not for every club."

He concluded:

"Last year it was the Copa (America) and the European Championship, this year it’s the Club World Cup, and next year the World Cup. That means no real recovery for the players involved, neither physically nor mentally."

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the FIFA Club World Cup four times to date.

