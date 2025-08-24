Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr consider replacing key player after his sub-par performance in Saudi Super Cup final loss to Al-Ahli: Reports

Al-Nassr are planning to replace Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate Bento following an unconvincing performance in the Saudi Super Cup final, reports journalist Ali Alabdallh. The Riyadh-based club suffered a 5-3 defeat via penalties to Al-Ahli, with the Brazilian custodian failing to stop a single spot kick.

Bento moved to the Middle East in the summer of 2024 from Athletico Paranaense. Last season, the 26-year-old registered 15 clean sheets from 49 games, conceding 54 goals.

However, Al-Nassr are having doubts about his continuity between the sticks and have identified the position as one that needs urgent attention. The Riyadh-based club are reassessing their options following the Saudi Super Cup defeat.

The Saudi Pro League side have invested heavily in the squad after finishing third in the league table last season. Jorge Jesus has been handed the reins of the first team squad, while they have roped in Joao Felix from Chelsea in a reported £43.7m deal.

Inigo Martinez has joined the squad after terminating his contract with Barcelona. Al-Nassr convinced Cristiano Ronaldo to sign an extension over the summer, and are now determined to assemble a squad fit to fight for silverware.

The goalkeeper issue, however, remains undecided and the Saudi Pro League club are planning further discussions on the matter soon. As things stand, an upgrade on Bento could be on the cards before the end of the transfer window.

How many finals has Cristiano Ronaldo lost since joining Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has lost three finals with Al-Nassr since arriving in the Middle East in December 2022. The Portuguese superstar's only final win with the Riyadh-based club was the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023.

The 40-year-old reached the final of the Saudi Super Cup in 2024 as well, but came up second best against Al-Hilal. Al-Nassr also lost the Kings Cup final to their local rivals last year.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is yet to win the Saudi Pro League since arriving in the country as well. However, Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 100 times for the Riyadh-based club from 107 games, following his goal against Al-Ahli on Saturday.

In the process, the Portuguese superstar has registered a unique record. Ronaldo is the only player in history to have scored 100 goals or more for four different clubs in his career. The former Real Madrid man has also scored 138 goals from 221 appearances for Portugal.

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More