Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are reportedly considering the departure of Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic this summer, according to Nicolo Schira (via NFC1World on X). The club have offered Brozovic €9 million to terminate his contract early, aiming to adjust their foreign player strategy and make room for new signings (NogoMania).
Brozovic joined Al-Nassr from Inter Milan in July 2023 on a three-year contract for about €25 million annually. He has played 84 times for the club, scoring seven goals and 18 assists in all competitions since joining.
Although he has contributed consistently, the club seems to be focused on rebuilding the squad with younger stars. Brozovic will be 33 in November, so his age could be a factor in their decision.
Brozovic's potential departure is merely one of Al-Nassr's own bigger plan to rebuild their squad, since other exits like Seko Fofana and Anderson Talisca were already witnessed prior to this year. As the summer window approaches, Brozovic's future hangs in the balance.
He has yet to accept the reported termination offer. However, the club's intent to move forward with a new team composition suggests that his time with Cristiano Ronaldo may be nearing its end.
Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Al-Nassr for another club this summer
Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been offered roles to play in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup as his Al-Nassr deal expires on June 30. There were earlier reports that Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca was coming in for Portuguese striker Ronaldo to play in the tournament.
A source, however, informed Reuters that there were no negotiations between the Moroccan club and Ronaldo. On the contrary, there had been a casual discussion between the Wydad president and one of the legendary striker's agents. However, it went no further than a general chat.
The future remains uncertain for Cristiano Ronaldo, and his current club, Al-Nassr, did not qualify for the Club World Cup. Rumors of possible short-term contracts with eligible teams have been developed as a consequence (via Sports Illustrated). The tournament will be held from June 15 to July 13 in the United States, with 32 clubs around the world.
With the tournament on the horizon, the likelihood of Ronaldo signing with a squad that qualified will continue to be the subject of rumours. His potential signing will fortify any team he joins, while there is an opportunity to face longtime nemesis Lionel Messi, who is leading Inter Miami in the competition.