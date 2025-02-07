Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr dealt blow as 2 key foreign players set to miss SPL clash against Al Fayha: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr have suffered a double injury blow ahead of their match against Al Fayha. They will be without Mohamed Simakan and Otavio for the match on Friday as they chase the top spot in the league.

As per a report by Ariyadhiah, Simakan and Otavio will be missing the match. They are reported to be injured, but no further details have been provided on the duo.

However, it is not all bad news for Al Nassr as Jhon Duran is expected to make his Saudi Pro League debut. He joined from Aston Villa for €77 million and is set to lead the line along with Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane.

Ronaldo spoke about how tough it is to win the title in Saudi Arabia and said via ESPN:

"It's hard to compete with teams like Al Hilal and Al Ittihad, but we are still there, still pushing and fighting. Football is like that; you have good moments and bad moments but, for me, the most important thing is to be professional, to push hard, respect the club, respect your contract and believe that things will change -- for Al Nassr to try to win more titles. The [AFC] Champions League is something I want to win for the club, but the most important is to keep pushing and be professional."

Al Nassr are chasing Al Ittihad and Al Hilal in the table and are currently 4th. A win on Friday would see them move to 3rd in the table and close the gap to 8 points.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues hunger after celebrating 40th birthday

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his 40th birthday this week and is now set to switch his focus back to the pitch. He spoke about training but admitted that he is playing fewer minutes than before and said via GOAL:

“I still get up wanting to train and play matches. Maybe a little less than before, but it's my passion, I like to do what I do. It's hard for me, but I go. Do you think I go to the gym every day with desire? No, but there is a commitment and I go.”

Talking about his retirement, he added:

“I could quit the sport today and I wouldn't regret anything, but it would be a shame because I'm still very good, I'm still making a difference. I would leave myself saying 'I can still make a difference for another year or two', that's why I live very much in the present and I can't think long term.”

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 35 goals in his first season with Al Nassr and has managed 23 goals in 25 matches in all competitions.

