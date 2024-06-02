  • home icon
  • Football
  • Saudi Pro League 2023-24
  • Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr dealt blow as 2 superstars linked with move away from club amid transfer interest from Europe - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr dealt blow as 2 superstars linked with move away from club amid transfer interest from Europe - Reports

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Jun 02, 2024 14:25 GMT
How will Cristiano Ronaldo
How will Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr line up next season?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammates Aymeric Laporte and Anderson Talisca could reportedly leave the Saudi Pro League club next season.

Laporte, who joined the club from Manchester City in 2023 summer, reportedly has an offer from Spain. He might not continue with the Knights of Najd next season.

As for Talisca, the Brazilian reportedly has offers from Turkey. Besiktas have previously been linked with a move for Talisca. The Brazilian could also leave the club this summer. This is according to X account @NFC1World.

also-read-trending Trending

Aymeric Laporte, since his summer move to Al-Nassr, has made 39 appearances for Al-Alami. He has quickly become one of the most important players for Luis Castro's team. However, Laporte could leave and Al-Nassr might have to look for other defensive options.

As for Talisca, he has been at Al-Nassr since 2021. He has so far scored 68 goals and has provided 10 assists in 85 appearances for the club. Talisca often partnered with Cristiano Ronaldo in the attack this season before suffering an injury. The Brazilian scored 25 goals and provided four assists in 25 appearances across competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Al-Nassr to sign Nacho: reports

As per widespread reports, Cristiano Ronaldo wants his former Real Madrid teammate Nacho to join the club. The Spaniard recently won his sixth UEFA Champions League title with Real Madrid.

Nacho, however, has been exit-linked. He has been linked with a move to Inter Milan. However, a move outside Europe is not off the cards. Nacho is on Al-Nassr's radar as well.

With Laporte linked with an exit, the team might need to bolster their defense. Nacho is a veteran of European football. He has played at the top level for more than a decade.

Hence, the Spaniard could be an ideal fit for Al-Nassr. Nacho's wealth of experience could be a valuable addition to Al-Alami's ranks next season. Ronaldo reportedly called him to convince him in joining Al-Nassr.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी