Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr dealt blow as foreign star set to be absent for 3 weeks after picking up hamstring injury: Reports 

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Aymeric Laporte is all set to be sidelined for three weeks with a hamstring injury, according to journalist Abdulaziz Al-Osaimi. The Spanish defender started this week's 2-0 win over Al-Wehda, but had to be replaced after just 12 minutes.

Al-Nassr manager Stefano Pioli was criticized by former player Fahd Al-Harifi for the decision to include Laporte in the starting XI, despite not being 100 percent fit. Al-Harifi even stated that the 30-year-old's injury could hurt the Riyadh-based club in the AFC Champions League.

It has now been suggested that Laporte has pulled up his hamstring and could be out for a while. The 30-year-old has been a key figure at the back for Al-Nassr in recent times, and his absence will be a huge setback.

Laporte has registered 23 appearances across competitions this season for the Riyadh-based club, who are currently third in the Saudi Pro League. Cristiano Ronaldo's team have let in 22 goals in 22 games in the league this season, with only Al-Hilal letting in more among the top five.

They are currently nine points behind leaders Al-Ittihad, and next face Al-Orobah in the Saudi Pro League on Friday, February 28.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has been in fine form this campaign so far, racking up 24 goals from 28 games across competitions.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr's all time leading goalscorer?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is third in the list of Al-Nassr's all-time leading goalscorer. The Portuguese superstar has registered 82 goals from 92 games for the Riyadh-based club to date.

Only Mohammed Al-Sahlawi, who scored 121 times in 258 games, and Abderrazak Hamdallah, who has 112 goals from 108 games, has scored more than the Portuguese legend for the club so far. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner arrived at the Saudi side in December 2022, after ending his stay with Manchester United.

Since then, Cristiano Ronaldo has been a prominent figure for Al-Nassr, helping them win the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023.

The Portuguese's contract expires at the end of this season and he is yet to sign a new deal. Interestingly, recent reports have suggested that the player has already agreed a blockbuster new contract to extend his stay at the club for another year. Ronaldo will reportedly earn €183m for an extra 12 months, and will remain one of the best-paid footballers in the world. He will also have a five percentage stake in the Riyadh-based club.

