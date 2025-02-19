Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr dealt blow as foreign superstar absent from first-team training ahead of Al-Ettifaq clash: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have been dealt a blow as Colombian striker Jhon Duran was absent from their first-team training, as per Saudi journalist Ali Altamini (via Al Nassr Zone on X). The Knights of Najd are set to face Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League on Friday, February 21.

Duran joined the Saudi Arabian giants in the winter transfer window from Aston Villa for a reported £65 million fee. He has already started life in the Gulf country in the best possible way, scoring four goals in just two league games for Al-Nassr.

However, the club could need to turn elsewhere for that goal-scoring prowess if Duran misses the clash against Al-Ettifaq at Al-Awwal Park.

Al-Nassr still have Cristiano Ronaldo, who is more than capable of captaining them to an important win. The legendary Portuguese striker has already scored 16 goals and provided three assists in 19 league games this season.

Manchester United legend impressed at Cristiano Ronaldo's goal-scoring form at Al-Nassr

Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham has expressed his delight with Cristiano Ronaldo's goal-scoring at Al-Nassr. The legendary Portuguese forward left Europe back in January 2023, and two years on, he has racked up 82 goals in just 91 games.

Speaking about the 40-year-old, Teddy Sheringham told finaria.it (via GOAL):

"Well, he's a physical specimen. He's getting the most out of his body because he's looked into what can prolong his career and to make him flourish for as long as he can. He’s phenomenal. He’s pushing boundaries. I don’t know how he’s scoring goals."

“People question the quality of the Saudi league, but there’s a lot of footballers going over to Saudi. He’s playing against professionals; you’ve still got to get up for it. It’s not easy to play when you go past 35, 37. It gets harder on your body to prepare for the next game. If he says he’s the best, he’s the best.”

Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player in history to cross 900 career goals, and if he continues his run of form with Al-Nassr, he could reach 1000 before he retires.

