Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr dealt blow as key foreign star set to miss SPL clash against Al-Taawoun: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have been dealt a major blow as defender Mohamed Simakan has reportedly been ruled out of their Saudi Pro League meeting with Al-Taawoun. The Knights of Najd will hope to secure a second successive win, having trounced Al-Akhdoud 9-0 in their last league game.
Former RB Leipzig man Simakan has officially been left off the squad to face Al-Taawoun, a club source revealed on X. The Frenchman did not participate in team training on Wednesday, only working in the gym before his absence was confirmed.
Stefano Pioli's side will be without their two foreign central defenders, seeing as Aymeric Laporte is also set to miss out due to a technical decision from the coach. Both players also missed out on the win over Al-Akhdoud, with Ali Lajami and Mohammed Al Fatil starting at the heart of the defence.
Mohamed Simakan has appeared 37 times for the Knights of Najd this season, with his last appearance coming in the defeat to Al-Ittihad on May 7th. He played twice for Leipzig this season before completing his transfer to the Saudi outfit last summer.
Cristiano Ronaldo is also a doubt for the game, having missed out on the big win over Al-Akhdoud with an injury. The 40-year-old received treatment alongside Simakan on Wednesday as he continues to work his way back to full fitness for Al-Nassr.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate set for summer exit after falling out: Reports
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Aymeric Laporte appears set to leave the club in the summer after handing in a transfer request, as per reports. The Spaniard has spent two seasons at the club, having joined from Manchester City in 2023.
A report from RMC Sport has revealed that Laporte wishes to return to Europe this summer, with Olympique Marseille his preferred destination. The centre-back wants to join the Ligue 1 giants in a bid to return to UEFA Champions League football after two years in the Middle East. He wants to play at the highest level in order to be in shape ahead of the FIFA World Cup next summer.
Laporte has one year left on his contract with Al-Nassr but is unwilling to see out the final year of his contract in Saudi. The 30-year-old has had a difficult relationship with Al-Nassr boss Stefano Pioli this season. He has not featured in each of their last four games and is set to be absent against Al-Taawoun, as well.