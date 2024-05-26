Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr dealt blow as La Liga club keen on signing key 32-year-old superstar: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have been dealt a blow as Girona are reportedly interested in signing Senegalese forward Sadio Mane from the Saudi Pro League club this summer. The former Liverpool superstar is considering a return to Europe at the end of the season, according to Todofichajes (via @X99i3 on X).

The Knights of Najd signed Sadio Mane from Bayern Munich last summer for a reported transfer fee of a reported €30 million on a three-year deal. Mane has had a decent season to date, recording 19 goals and 11 assists in 44 appearances across all competitions.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. could lose their experienced winger this summer with La Liga outfit Girona reportedly interested in signing the 32-year-old. Girona finished third in the league this season with 81 points from 38 games, qualifying for the UEFA Champions League in the process. The Senegal international won the continental competition with Liverpool in 2019 and could be a key acquisition for Girona.

Mane's potential departure would be the second transfer blow for Al-Nassr in as many days. It was also reported that Aymeric Laporte is set to take a pay cut to join La Liga club Athletic Club this summer. The former Manchester City centre-back is reportedly unhappy in the Saudi Pro League and could join Athletic on loan with a mandatory option to buy.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will be looking to end Saudi Pro League campaign on a high in their final fixture against Al-Ittihad

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will be aiming to end their Saudi Pro League campaign on a positive note when they face last season's champions Al-Ittihad at Al-Awwal Stadium (Monday, May 27).

Luis Castro and Co. will be looking to return to winning ways following their 2-2 draw against Al-Riyadh. Despite missing out on the league title this season, Al-Nassr will want to get a good result against Al-Ittihad to be in-form for their upcoming King Cup of Champions final against rivals Al-Hilal this Friday (31 May).

All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo as he will look to break the all-time goal record in the league. He has amassed 33 goals in 30 SPL games this season and is two goals away from breaking Abderrazak Hamdallah's record of 34 goals.