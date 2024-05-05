Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr dealt blow as rivals Al-Hilal set to receive massive benefits from Saudi League hierarchy: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr could potentially suffer a massive blow as rivals Al-Hilal are set to become the Saudi Pro League's top beneficiary this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. have had a good season to date and are currently second in the league standings with 74 points from 30 games. However, they have yet to win an official trophy, having already been knocked out of the AFC Champions League and Saudi Super Cup.

Moreover, Al-Nassr's season has been eclipsed by Al-Hilal's domination. The latter look set to win the Saudi Pro League as they are first with 83 points, nine points above Al-Nassr with a game in hand. They are also unbeaten in the league, winning 27 games and drawing two to date.

A report posted by @mdrjalnassr (via X) has claimed that support for all the clubs from the Saudi Pro League will be decided according to which position they finish in the table this season. If Al-Hilal go on to win the league, they will allegedly become the league's top beneficiary over Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, as per X journalist @X99i3.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This would be a major cause for concern for the Knights of Najd. While they signed superstars like Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic, and Aymeric Laporte last summer, they were allocated just €165.10 million on expenditures by the Saudi PIF. In comparison, Al-Hilal were able to spend €376.10 million, enabling them to challenge for a potential quadruple.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have one last opportunity to land silverware this season

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr look set to miss out on the Saudi Pro League title and have already been knocked out of the AFC Champions League and Saudi Super Cup. However, they can end their season on a positive note as they get set to lock horns against Al-Hilal in the King Cup of Champions final.

The Knights of Najd have failed to get a win against Al-Hilal this season. They were defeated 3-0 in the league away from home on December 1, 2023, before being knocked out of the Saudi Super Cup semi-finals with a 2-1 loss on April 9.

Ronaldo will be hoping to inspire his side to victory following his feats against Al-Wehda on Saturday, May 4. The 39-year-old scored his third hat-trick of 2024 in their 6-0 win, taking his total tally this season to 41 goals and 12 assists in 40 appearances across all competitions.