Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr dealt blow as star player set to miss AFC Champions League fixture after picking up injury - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will reportedly miss attacking midfielder Talisca in their first leg AFC Champions League quarter-final against Al Ain on Monday (March 4).

According to a Riyadh-based newspaper, Ariyadhiah, the Brazilian felt muscle pain during Sunday's training session (March 3). This could be a huge blow to the club, given Talisca's importance to the Saudi Arabian outfit.

He bagged a hat-trick in Al-Nassr's latest 4-4 Saudi Pro League draw against Al-Hazm on Thursday (February 29). Before that, Talisca scored twice in his team's 3-2 win at Al-Shabab on February 25.

Overall, the Brazilian attacker has bagged 25 goals and four assists in 25 matches across competitions this season. Should he miss this match, fans will again not witness Ronaldo and Talisca link up after the former missed Al-Nassr's latest match.

The Portuguese icon was handed a one-match ban for his obscene gestures directed towards Al-Shabab fans, who were chanting the name of Lionel Messi. So far, Ronaldo and Talisca have shared the pitch 34 times for their current employers and have managed six joint goal contributions across competitions.

In the 39-year-old striker's absence, Al-Nassr lost ground to Al-Hilal in the title race and are now nine points behind Neymar's team, who lead the league.

When Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Talisca compared Saudi Arabian football to Europe

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Talisca during Al-Nassr v Al-Riyadh

Al-Nassr star and Cristiano Ronaldo's current teammate Talisca said in an interview in August 2023 that footballers are moving to Saudi Arabia for reasons beyond money.

The Brazilian arrived at his current side in July 2021 and has previously represented the popular Portuguese outfit Benfica. Responding to a question on how players from Europe move to Asia for monetary benefits, Talisca said (via @9NFCBALL):

"It is not true. For many players, financial goals are not important. Football here is the same as in Europe, and on the contrary, it has become more difficult here. As you know, there are many Asian clubs and the competition is also stronger than European clubs."

Since joining the club, Talisca has played 85 matches across competitions, bagging 68 goals and 10 assists. Still just 30 years old, the midfielder has a fair few years ahead of him in his footballing career.