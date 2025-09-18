Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr dealt blow as summer signing picks up injury, set to be out for 4-6 weeks: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr have been dealt a massive blow as summer signing Saad Al-Nasser is expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks, according to Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadhiah. The 24-year-old suffered a ligament tear in his joint following an awkward landing during Al-Nassr's 5-0 win over Istiklol on Wednesday, September 17.
After weeks of negotiations, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr signed Saad Al-Nasser from Al-Taawoun on August 31 in a deal keeping him at the club until 2028. The highly-rated left-back made his debut for the club as a second-half substitute during their 2-0 win over Al-Kholood in the Saudi Pro League.
Al-Nasser made his first start against Istiklol in the first round of the AFC Champions League Two group stage. However, he had to be stretchered off the pitch in the 26th minute after reportedly suffering an unfortunate ligament injury. Fortunately for the Knights of Najd, they were able to secure a dominant 5-0 win in Cristiano Ronaldo's absence.
The likes of Ayman Yahya or Salem Al-Najdi could be deployed at left-back to deputize for the injured Al-Nasser. The latter could miss up to eight fixtures across all competitions, including their much-anticipated clash against Al-Ittihad on September 26.
"Last year, I didn't get opportunities to participate" - Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate makes honest admission after helping Al-Nassr defeat Istiklol
Al-Nassr star Wesley has claimed he didn't get many opportunities to prove his worth last season under Stefano Pioli's tutelage. His comments arrived after he started and scored during their dominant 5-0 win over Istiklol in the AFC Champions League Two.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. signed Wesley from Corinthians last summer for a reported transfer fee of $20 million. However, the 20-year-old winger struggled for game time, recording one goal and three assists in 22 appearances across all competitions, playing a total of 691 minutes.
During the post-match press conference, Wesley stated (via @TheNassrZone):
“What you saw in terms of level is the result of great work in the camp, and we are working hard to achieve victories. Last year, I didn't get opportunities to participate and Jorge Jesus talked to me, and I will get sufficient opportunities”
Wesley will aim to retain his spot in the starting XI in their next fixture against Al-Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League (September 20).