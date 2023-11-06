Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr dealt massive injury blow as key player set to miss 3 weeks due to injury: Reports

According to @TheNassrZone (via X), Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have been dealt a massive injury blow as Abdullah Al-Khaibari is set to miss three weeks due to injury.

Al-Khaibari has been an integral part of Al-Nassr's midfield this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in 17 appearances across all competitions.

With Sultan Al-Ghannam suspended and Nawaf Boushal injured, Luis Castro opted to deploy Al-Khaibari as right-back during his side's Saudi Pro League clash against Al-Khaleej on Saturday, November 4.

Unfortunately, the Saudi Araba international suffered an injury just before half-time and was substituted during the break. He will reportedly be out for three weeks now.

Al-Khaibari is likely to miss Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League games against Al-Duhail (November 7) and Persepolis (November 27). He may also be sidelined for their Saudi Pro League fixtures against Al-Wehda (November 11) and Al-Akhdoud (November 24).

Al-Nassr boss Luis Castro hails Cristiano Ronaldo after Al-Khaleej win

Al-Nassr boss Luis Castro waxed lyrical about Cristiano Ronaldo after he inspired the Knights of Najd to a comfortable 2-0 win against Al-Khaleej at home on Saturday, November 4.

Ronaldo gave the home side the lead in the 26th minute when he unleashed a screamer from outside the box into the top-right corner. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also set up Aymeric Laporte in the 58th minute, sealing all three points for his side.

Luis Castro and Co. are now second in the league standings with 28 points from 12 games. The Portuguese tactician said (via Arab News):

“That’s only normal for Cristiano! He makes that look easy. It’s a fantastic goal. Cristiano is No. 1 in the world. He’s a fantastic person and a fantastic professional. He’s massive on the pitch. It’s incredible. For me, he is an example for everybody, and he deserves the best always. He’s fantastic.”

Al-Khaleej manager Pedro Emanuel also credited Ronaldo for his performance:

“Ronaldo is an experienced player and was faster attacking this ball … and we were not so fast recovering.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in sensational form this season, scoring 15 goals and providing nine assists in 16 appearances across all competitions.