Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr establish contact to try and sign Liverpool superstar: Reports

According to reports, Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr are interested in signing Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and partnering him alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Salah has been the Reds' most prolific attacker since joining the club in 2017. He has scored 186 goals and provided 79 assists in 305 appearances for the club.

The Egyptian forward was once again a key player for Jurgen Klopp's side last season. He made 51 appearances across competitions, scoring 30 goals and setting up 16 more.

The Saudi Pro League, meanwhile, has recently acquired several Premier League superstars. The likes Kalidou Koulibaly, Eduardo Mendy, and others have already joined the fast-growing league. Salah is now attracting the interest of Al-Nassr, who finished second in the league last season.

Al-Nassr were keen to sign Hakim Ziyech and partner him with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Moroccan forward, though, failed his medical, meaning the move didn't come to fruition.

They have now turned their attention towards another African superstar, Salah. Saudi official Hafez Al-Medlej recently said about Salah's potential move (via SportBIBLE):

"I think Salah still has records to break with Liverpool, so I hope that if he doesn’t come now he will in the future."

Journalist Rudy Galletti also confirmed that Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal are interested in the Egyptian attacker. He told GiveMeSport:

"For sure, he's attracted the attention of Saudi Arabian clubs. Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, at the moment, are the clubs that have shown the greatest interest in Mohamed Salah. Contacts are in progress and both clubs are trying to understand if there is room for negotiation."

When Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah named Cristiano Ronaldo in his dream five-a-side team

Mohamed Salah once picked his dream five-a-side team. Apart from Liverpool teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold, Salah also named Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and himself in the team.

Alexander-Arnold, who normally operates as a full-back, can also play in midfield. He was the only non-attacker to make Salah's line-up.

The rest of Salah's choices are no-brainers. Ronaldo, Messi, Mbappe, and Salah himself are some of the best attackers in the world and have been putting up incredible numbers for a few seasons now.

Poll : 0 votes