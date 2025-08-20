Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr eyeing up summer move for Lionel Messi's Argentina teammate: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr are reportedly planning to sign Lionel Messi's national teammate, Exequiel Palacios. The Argentine midfielder is the new target for the Saudi Pro League side, who are keen on rebuilding the squad.

According to a report by Ben Jacobs, Al-Ahli have made a move to sign Palacios, with Al-Nassr also aware of the situation. The AFC Champions League Elite champions have contacted the player and are plotting a bid.

Al-Nassr have been keen on signing a midfielder this summer, and Palacios has been touted as the fresh target. The Argentine left the doors open for an exit from Bayer Leverkusen. He spoke to Trivela earlier this month and claimed that he was focused on the Bundesliga side, but was unsure where he would be at the end of the transfer window. He said (via Yahoo):

"The transfer window is open and there's plenty of time, but I'm relaxed, training and preparing for the start of the Bundesliga. My mind is now on Leverkusen. We'll see what happens later."

He went on to reveal that the dream return would be to rejoin River Plate in Argentina, but the current plan is to remain in Europe.

"I always dream of returning to River. But right now my mind is on Leverkusen, in Europe, I'm not thinking about going back. I have friends at the club [River Plate], and I keep following them."

Real Madrid and Fenerbahce have also been linked with Palacios, after his impressive performances for Leverkusen. Xabi Alonso, who managed him at the Bundesliga side, has taken over at Santiago Bernabeu, and the midfielder was linked with a reunion this summer.

Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli are hoping to beat off competition and lure Lionel Messi's Argentina teammate to the Saudi Pro League this summer. Cristiano Ronaldo's side have added Inigo Martinez from Barcelona and Joao Felix from Chelsea, but are looking to bring in a midfielder to operate with Marcelo Brozovic.

Patrice Evra wants to see Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi in MLS

Patrice Evra spoke to Stake this week, hailing Cristiano Ronaldo as a machine, and claimed that the Portuguese superstar might return to Europe. When quizzed on whether the Al-Nassr captain should head to the MLS to reignite the rivalry with Lionel Messi, he said:

"Of course! Two legends, one last dance, everyone would watch."

Cristiano Ronaldo signed a new two-year deal at Al-Nassr, keeping him at the club until 2027. Lionel Messi remains in contract talks, with the current deal expiring at the end of the year.

