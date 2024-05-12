Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr given boost as club set to receive massive cash injection ahead of the summer transfer window - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's club Al-Nassr have been given a financial boost ahead of the summer transfer window, as the Saudi Arabian giants look set to finish second in the league. It has been a busy season for the side, who have racked up 77 points from 31 games and sit 12 points behind Al-Hilal who are unbeaten this season.

Al Nassr's performances on the pitch have been impressive, thanks to a solid season from Cristiano Ronaldo and his goalscoring abilities. However, the boardroom has seen its fair share of turmoil, with CEO Guido Fienga in legal trouble (via Essentially Sports). He has also been a controversial figure in the club, having reduced players' bonuses without explanation.

However, these concerns could be behind them by the summer, according to new reports from Saudi daily Okaz (via Nfcdiario). Al-Nassr could see a new face in the boardroom, as Ibrahim Al-Muhaidib, head of the Al-Muhaidib group, is looking to bring financial support to the club in his bid to become the board's president.

It is unclear how much the potential president wants to invest in the club, but it is anyway expected to be a big boost. The previous president, Musalli Al Muammar, notably resigned from his role at the club, which has opened up opportunities for the Al-Muhaidib's conglomerate (via Essentially Sports).

Al-Nassr secures close win as Cristiano Ronaldo stars against Al Akhdoud

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr managed a narrow win away to Al Akhdoud in the Saudi Pro League. Ali Al-Hassan gave a creative masterclass, bagging two assists in the game. The Saudi star gave his first assist when he set up Marcelo Brozovic in the seventh minute. He set up another goal in the 15th minute, this time for Cristiano Ronaldo, to help his side go into the break 2-0 up.

Al-Nassr took their eyes off the ball in the second half and let Al Akhdoud get back into the game in the 60th minute through Hassan Al-Habib. The hosts drew level in the 70th minute through Saviour Godwin and the game looked set to end as a draw.

Al-Nassr however snatched the win in the 91st minute through Brozovic, with the Croatian's goal securing a 3-2 win. Ronaldo and his teammates will next face Al Hilal, who they have failed to beat throughout this season, in the league on Friday, May 17.