Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr have impressive 5-man transfer wish-list identified as Saudi giants set to benefit from rule change: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo may not be the only European superstar in Saudi Arabia for long. Al-Nassr are reportedly targeting more big names to join the Portuguese legend.

With their sights set on dominating the Pro League, Al-Nassr's acquisition of Ronaldo in January has already given them a significant boost. According to The Express, Saudi Pro League officials are eager to increase the number of foreign players allowed to register from seven to eight.

This could give Al-Nassr even more opportunities to attract top talent from around the world, with reports indicating that they are already in the process of scouting several marquee names.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Cristiano Ronaldo's reported contract at Al-Nassr will see him earn $548k a day Cristiano Ronaldo's reported contract at Al-Nassr will see him earn $548k a day 😳💰 https://t.co/AFBVFP7Uel

One player on their radar is Everton goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, who was reportedly the subject of a January bid that was ultimately rejected. However, Begovic will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season, making him a potentially attractive option for the Saudi powerhouse.

Another player who could be heading to the Middle East is Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha. The Ivory Coast winger is expected to leave the Eagles at the end of the season, and sources suggest that Cristiano Ronaldo's club are already showing a strong interest in his services.

EuroFoot @eurofootcom Al-Nassr fans are already buying Cristiano Ronaldo's shirt in the club shop! Al-Nassr fans are already buying Cristiano Ronaldo's shirt in the club shop! 🟡🔵 Al-Nassr fans are already buying Cristiano Ronaldo's shirt in the club shop! https://t.co/ZFSHOn8gWW

The Saudi Arabian giants are also interested in Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets. The Spain international is set to become a free agent at the end of the current campaign, making him a highly sought-after target for Al-Nassr, who are keen to bolster their midfield options.

Back in January, rumors circulated in Saudi Arabia that Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric were also on the club's radar. The duo previously played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid, where they formed a formidable partnership that helped the club win several trophies.

Al-Nassr will keep pushing to land more superstars, following Cristiano Ronaldo's signing

Bringing any of these players to the Saudi Pro League would be a major coup for Al-Nassr, and would undoubtedly raise the profile of the league to new heights.

The club's management has shown that they are willing to pay top dollar to secure the services of established stars. It currently remains to be seen whether they can persuade any of their key targets to make the move from Europe.

All eyes will be on them this summer as they look to continue building a squad capable of dominating the Pro League and competing on the global stage. With Cristiano Ronaldo leading the charge, the sky is the limit for the ambitious Saudi Arabian club.

