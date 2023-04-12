Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr join transfer race to sign Arsenal-linked attacker in the summer - Reports

Arsenal are joined by Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr among other clubs in the race to sign Crystal Palace attacker Wilfried Zaha this summer, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Zaha returned to Crystal Palace permanently following an unsuccessful spell at Manchester United in February 2015. He has made 455 appearances across competitions for the Eagles over his two stints, bagging 89 goals and 76 assists in the process.

The Ivory Coast international is Crystal Palace's 10th-highest scorer of all time and is also the player with the third-highest number of appearances for the club. However, there are doubts about his future at Selhurst Park as his contract expires at the end of the season.

Zaha is increasingly likely to leave the London outfit on a free transfer, having refused offers to extend his contract. Although he turned 30 last November, he will not be short of options if he parts ways with the Eagles.

According to the aforementioned source, Arsenal hold an interest in signing the Ivorian on a free transfer. The Premier League leaders appear to be keen to strengthen their attack further despite signing Leandro Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion in January.

However, the Gunners are expected to face stiff competition to acquire Zaha's services. The attacker is said to be particularly attracting interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are among the Arab clubs keen to sign the attacker this summer. Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Ittihad are also reportedly in the mix.

Bundesliga duo Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are tempted by the prospect of signing Zaha on a free transfer as well. AS Monaco, meanwhile, is also an option for the player.

According to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna, the former Manchester United man has not ruled out the possibility of staying at Crystal Palace either.

Wilfried Zaha could prefer Arsenal over Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

Wilfried Zaha currently earns a salary of €6 million per year at Crystal Palace. Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, as well as Al-Ittihad, are reportedly prepared to offer him €9 million per annum to convince him to move to Saudi Arabia.

However, the winger wishes to join a club playing in the UEFA Champions League, thus ruling out the Saudi Pro League clubs. Arsenal, meanwhile, are on course to play in the competition next season as they currently sit atop the Premier League table.

With several clubs in the race to sign Zaha, it remains to be seen where the Ivorian's future lies.

