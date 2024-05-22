Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr keen on hiring Serie A winning manager as a replacement for Luis Castro: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have identified Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi as the priority option to replace Luis Castro this summer, according to Nawaf Al-Tamimi (via Saudi World Football). The Knights of Najd have had an underwhelming campaign under Castro's tutelage this season, despite signing numerous superstars like Sadio Mane, Aymeric Laporte, and Marcelo Brozovic last summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. are in real danger of ending the season without a trophy to their name. They were knocked out of the AFC Champions League in the quarter-finals by Al-Ain and also lost to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup semi-finals. Moreover, they failed to win the Saudi Pro League title, with rivals Al-Hilal being crowned champions despite losing Neymar to an ACL injury at the start of the season.

Al-Alami have acquired Fernando Hierro as their new sporting director, with the club reportedly set to move on from Castro at the end of the season. Inzaghi is currently on their radar, having led Inter Miami to Serie A glory this season. In addition, his side also made the UEFA Champions League final last season, making him one of the most highly rated managers in Europe.

Inzaghi is contracted to Inter Milan until the summer of 2025, but it is unclear if he would be willing to abandon his project at the club to coach in the Saudi Pro League.

How has Luis Castro fared as a manager for Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr?

Luis Castro is reportedly set to be shown the door at the end of the season after Al-Nassr's disappointing campaign. Let's take a look at his managerial stats this season to date:

Castro was appointed Al-Nassr's head coach on July 6, 2023, replacing Rudi Garcia. The former Shakhtar Donetsk boss led the Knights of Najd to Arab Club Champions Cup glory - winning the friendly competition during pre-season.

However, he failed to translate this success in the remainder of the season in terms of silverware. Despite winning 41 out of his 54 games in charge (75.93 win percentage), Al-Nassr were overshadowed by Al-Hilal in all competitions.

Despite this, Castro will have one final chance to potentially keep his position for next season. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. are set to face Al-Hilal in the King Cup of Champions final with the date yet to be confirmed.