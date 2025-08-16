  • home icon
  • Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr could lose attacker to Serie A club after he emerges as prime transfer target: Reports

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Aug 16, 2025 14:57 GMT
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr could be set to lose forward Wesley to Serie A outfit Bologna after the youngster emerged as their main target, as per reports. The Saudi Pro League giants are preparing for the 2025-26 season, having finished the last top-flight season in third place.

Italian publication Corriere dello Sport has reported (via Football Italia) that Bologna are eyeing a move for Wesley to replace the departed Dan Ndoye this summer. They want the 20-year-old Brazilian youngster to join them just 12 months after he moved to the Saudi giants from Corinthians.

Switzerland forward Ndoye played a starring role for Bologna in the 2024-25 season, scoring nine goals and providing six assists for the side. He helped them win the Coppa Italia before moving to Nottingham Forest in a €42 million move earlier this summer.

Wesley failed to establish himself as a key player for Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in his debut season in Saudi Arabia, making 22 appearances across all competitions. He managed one goal and two assists for the club as Sadio Mane was often preferred to him in the left wing position.

Al-Nassr have shown that they are not afraid to move on foreign players with the exits of Anderson Talisca and club-record signing Jhon Duran this year. Their business this summer, the additions of Joao Felix and Kingsley Coman, likely indicates a readiness to let Wesley leave the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo's side paid around €18 million to sign Wesley and will be looking to recoup at least that much to sanction his exit. Bologna have yet to make any concrete enquiries about signing the youngster, but he features at the top of their wishlist.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr unveil superstar addition

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have made a third foreign signing this summer after Kingsley Coman was unveiled as their new player. The former Bayern Munich man joins the likes of Joao Felix and Inigo Martinez in signing with the Knights of Najd on a permanent basis.

Jorge Jesus' side have paid €25 million to sign Coman on a three-year deal from Bayern Munich, the side he played for permanently since 2017. The France international has taken the number 21 shirt and will play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane in attack for his new club.

Kingsley Coman made 339 competitive appearances for Bayern Munich, winning nine league titles and one UEFA Champions League. The 29-year-old forward will expect to be a key player for Al-Nassr after his high-profile switch to the club.

Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.

Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating.

Edited by Sulayman Salahudeen
