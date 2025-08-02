Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr make initial contact with Manchester United to sign star man from the PL club: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo is looking to be reunited with Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes in Saudi Arabia as Al-Nassr have reportedly commenced talks for the midfielder. The Saudi giants are looking to strengthen their squad this summer in the hopes of claiming a first major title since 2021.Portuguese outlet A Bola has reported (via @TouchlineX) that Al-Nassr are interested in Bruno Fernandes and are prepared to splash the cash to make him their marquee addition. They have initiated contacts with the Red Devils to make their intentions known ahead of a possible move this summer.Al-Nassr have tried to sign some of Europe's finest talents since Cristiano Ronaldo swapped Manchester United for them in 2023. They have the likes of Sadio Mane, Joao Felix, and Mohamed Simakan on their books, and want more quality additions.Bruno Fernandes was the subject of interest from Al-Hilal earlier this summer, with the Red Devils opening the door for him to leave. He chose to stay back in Manchester despite the mammoth deal offered to him by the Saudi club after holding talks with Ruben Amorim.Al-Nassr will hope to tempt the 30-year-old midfielder to join their Portuguese contingent, which includes Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix, and Otavio. Portuguese tactician Jorge Jesus, who handed Fernandes his Sporting Club debut in 2017, will also hope to play a role in convincing the midfielder to move. Fernandes is unlikely to pursue a transfer away from Manchester United with just about a month left in the window. He has featured in all of the club's pre-season games so far, indicating a central role for the captain in Amorim's plans. Chelsea the preferred destination for Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United protégé: ReportsCristiano Ronaldo's former Manchester United teammate Alejandro Garnacho has set his sights on a move to Chelsea this summer, as per reports. The Argentina international was asked to leave the Red Devils last season after publicly questioning coach Ruben Amorim after the UEFA Europa League final.Fabrizio Romano reports that Garnacho is aware of the interest from Chelsea and is keen to move to Stamford Bridge. The 21-year-old forward has courted interest from the Blues since January and is prioritising a move to London despite receiving offers from abroad.Chelsea are interested in Garnacho but are willing to play the waiting game with the Red Devils until later in the window to bring in the forward. They are currently working on a deal for RB Leipzig star Xavi Simons, having already agreed to sign Jorrel Hato.