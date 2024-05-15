Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr make major decision over potential move for Manchester United superstar: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's hopes of reuniting with Manchester United superstar Casemiro at Al-Nassr are reportedly over. The Brazilian midfielder is expected to leave Old Trafford this summer but Al-Awwal Park won't be his destination.

That's according to Sky Sport journalist Rudy Galetti who reports that Al-Alami have dropped out of the race for Casemiro. Their Saudi Pro League rivals Al-Hilal have also pulled the plug on a potential swoop for the former Real Madrid star.

Casemiro, 32, has endured a difficult season at Manchester United amid several poor performances. He's been playing at centre-back due to an injury crisis but hasn't been able to deal with the Premier League's pacey forwards.

Expand Tweet

Al-Nassr's decision means Casemiro won't link back up with Cristiano Ronaldo. The pair played together at Madrid and United last season until the five-time Ballon d'Or winner exited in November 2022.

The 75-cap Brazil international still has interest from Saudi clubs Al-Ahli and Al-Qadisiya. He has two years left on his contract but the Red Devils are prepared to cash in on him this summer.

Casemiro was a standout performer last season, helping Erik ten Hag's side end a six-year trophy drought. He scored in a 2-0 Carabao Cup final win against Newcastle United and his side finished third in the league.

However, he's struggled this season, appearing 30 times across competitions. He's registered five goals and three assists and his future looks to lie away from Manchester United.

Manchester United star Casemiro hailed Cristiano Ronaldo after his Real Madrid exit

Casemiro and Cristiano Ronaldo are longtime teammates.

Casemiro spent several years playing in Madrid's senior team alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. The duo were part of a Los Blancos side that won an unprecedented three UEFA Champions League trophies in a row.

Ronaldo, 39, left the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2018, joining Serie A giants Juventus. He'd forged a close bond with Casemiro and the Brazilian touched on the impact his departure would have on the team (via CRonaldoNews):

"We need to be honest talking about Cristiano. Every single team in the world would miss him. He is a great player, the best in the world."

Expand Tweet

Ronaldo was a hero at Madrid, their all-time top scorer with 450 goals and 131 assists in 438 games. He won the Ballon d'Or four times with the La Liga giants and 16 major club trophies.

The Portuguese icon made a remarkable return to Manchester United in 2021 after leaving Juve. He only spent a season and a half back at Old Trafford but still impressed, finishing as their top scorer in the 2021-22 campaign.