Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr nearly signed Liverpool superstar after making 2 bids in January before rejection from the Reds: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr reportedly came close to signing Darwin Nunez from Liverpool in the winter transfer window. The Uruguayan striker was in talks with the Saudi Pro League side in January before the Reds blocked the transfer.

As per Fabrizio Romano (via GiveMeSport), Liverpool and Al Nassr held multiple meetings regarding Nunez before the Reds pulled the plug on the deal. They were unable to find a suitable replacement and the Saudi side opted to spend a similar amount on getting Jhon Duran from Aston Villa.

The Italian journalist told the English publication:

"In the second half of January, Al Nassr sent Liverpool two official proposals for Nunez as a big target to join the club for the number 9 position needed by head coach Stefano Pioli to play next to Cristiano Ronaldo. Yes, the Saudi giants really tried to make it happen with two proposals; the second one was in excess of €75m plus add-ons, so similar to the package invested on signing Jhon Duran from Aston Villa. Sources close to the deal guarantee that Al Nassr were also in very advanced talks with Nunez in terms of contract, salary and every single detail of his possible move to the Saudi Pro League."

"It was not just a normal approach or an attempt; Al Nassr made important progress in negotiations for the Liverpool forward at some point, and they were confident of getting the green light from the player before insisting on reaching an agreement with Liverpool. A concrete story, not just a normal call or an official bid sent and rejected. More than three direct rounds of talks took place between Nunez and Al Nassr, as the Saudi club was desperate to bring in a top striker to play with Cristiano Ronaldo, while also adding one more winger for the summer transfer window - that’s going to be the next priority for Al Nassr."

Darwin Nunez has not been a regular starter for Liverpool this season and has been used primarily as an impact substitute. His best performance this season was in the 2-0 win over Brentford in January when he scored twice in injury time to collect all three points for his side.

Cristiano Ronaldo set to extend stay at Al Nassr - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo is in the final months of his contract with Al Nassr. The Portuguese star is keen on staying at the club beyond this season and is already in talks over a new deal.

Reports suggest that an agreement is close and the deal could be announced soon. An Al-Nassr official has reportedly told the AFP (via GOAL):

"The sides have agreed on the renewable extension of Ronaldo's contract, but it has not been signed yet. An announcement will be made over the coming days."

The Portuguese superstar has admitted that he wants to retire soon and sees the Saudi Pro League side as his final club.

