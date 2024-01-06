Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr offer Seko Fofana as part of deal to sign Saudi Pro League star: Reports

According to Al-Nassr Zone on X, Cristiano Ronaldo's club are keen on signing Al-Shabab's Moteb Al-Harbi and are looking to use Seko Fofana as part of the deal.

As per the report, Al-Alami are looking to offer Seko Fofana on loan and $10.6 million in transfer fee for Al-Harbi. The Riyadh-based side are also reportedly ready to cover Fofana's salary during the loan spell.

Al-Harbi is a left-back by trade and has made 92 appearances for Al-Shabab so far, scoring five goals and providing one assist. The 23-year-old has made eight appearances across competitions this season. Al-Harbi is also a Saudi Arabia international, having represented the country four times so far.

While Al-Alami already have Alex Telles at left-back, Luis Castro is looking to reinforce his ranks. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. have qualified for the Round of 16 of the Asian Champions League and will play Al-Fayha at that stage.

Fofana, meanwhile, joined Al-Nassr from RC Lens in the summer of 2023 for a reported €25 million fee. He has made 19 appearances across competitions for the team, scoring twice and providing one assist.

Fofana has started only 13 games and is yet to establish himself as an undisputed starter for Al-Alami. Al-Harbi, on the other hand, is a pacey full-back, the kind of profile that attackers like Ronaldo might like to play with.

Al-Nassr's plan to secure Al-Harbi's signature has to go through three steps.

The SPL's rules state that the club first have to appeal to the league, where they will study the financial feasibility of the move. Then, the club drafts an agreement, which is to be signed by the player. Then, a concerned party approves the deal.

Hence, Al-Nassr will have to convince the player and also Al-Shabab in a bid to conclude Al-Harbi's transfer before the deadline day of the January window.

When will Cristiano Ronaldo return to action with Al-Nassr?

Al-Nassr will next play a club friendly on January 24 against Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua. The game is a part of Al-Alami's three-game China tour.

Apart from Shanghai Shenhua, Luis Castro's side will also play Zhejiang and Inter Miami. The clash against Inter Miami is set to be a special spectacle for fans as Cristiano Ronaldo will face off against his long-standing rival Lionel Messi.

Expand Tweet

Ronaldo and Messi last played against each other when Paris Saint-Germain played Riyadh XI in the Riyadh Season's Cup. While the game ended in a 5-4 win for PSG, Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a brace in that game in 2023.