Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr to part ways with ex-Premier League star as they take decision against registering him: Reports 

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are reportedly set to part ways with former Premier League goalkeeper David Ospina.

Ospina, 35, who played 29 Premier League games for Arsenal in the last decade, played 14 games for Al-Alami last season across competitions, keeping nine clean sheets.

However, the Colombian hasn't played this season. It has now been reported by Alharbi that Ospina won't be registered by the Saudi Pro League giants during the winter even if the number of foreigners increases to nine.

That's because Luis Castro's side are prioritising another defender to play alongside summer arrival Aymeric Laporte. Alharbi added that the relationship between Al-Nassr and Ospina is 'over', tweeting (as translated from Arabic):

Very sure: Saudi Club will not register David Ospina in its roster during the winter transfer period, even if the number of foreigners increases to 9 players. “The first choice for Al-Nasr is another defender next to Aymeric Laporte.” The relationship between Al-Nasr and Ospina is over and will not return.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are in good recent form, having opened their Saudi Pro League campaign with consecutive defeats. Since then, Castro's side won six straight games before drawing 2-2 with Abha just before the international break.

With 19 points, Al-Alami are third in the standings after nine games, trailing leaders Al-Hilal by four points.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in good form for Al-Nassr this season. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has bagged 11 goals and five assists in his 11 games across competitions.

That includes 10 goals and five assists in eight Saudi Pro League games, with the 38-year-old Ronaldo leading both charts. The Al-Alami attacker is three clear of Al-Ettifaq's Moussa Dembele in the goalscoring charts. He shares the lead in the assists charts with Mourad Batma of Al-Fateh and Alvaro Medran of Al-Taawoun.

Ronaldo's other goal this season has come in the AFC Champions League, in the 3-1 home win over Istiklol on matchday two. The 38-year-old has an overall record of 25 goals and eight assists in 30 games across competitions for Al-Alami since arriving in December last year.