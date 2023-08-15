Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr plot surprise move for Liverpool star - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are reportedly eyeing a surprise move for Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

A number of players from the Reds have joined the Saudi Pro League recently, like Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson, and Fabinho.

Alisson, meanwhile, has been a key player for the Reds since joining the club from AS Roma for £75 million back in 2018. He has so far made 232 appearances for the Anfield club, keeping 103 clean sheets. The Brazilian is certainly one of the finest goalkeepers in world football at this point.

According to Foot Mercato, Al-Nassr, meanwhile, were previously in contact with David De Gea over a potential summer move. The Spaniard, though, is understood to be keen on staying in Europe and Bayern Munich hold interest in the player.

Hence, they have now turned their attention towards Alisson. The Brazilian shot-stopper is contracted with Liverpool until the end of the 2026-27 season and has an estimated market value of €35 million, according to Transfermarkt.

The 30-year-old shot-stopper has also represented Brazil 61 times at the international level.

Former Liverpool star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has completed a move to Besiktas

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has completed a move to Turkish club Besiktas as a free agent after leaving Liverpool earlier this summer. The Englishman made 146 appearances for the Reds after joining the club from Arsenal in 2017.

Oxlade-Chamberlain also played for clubs like Arsenal and Southampton in English football. He had a successful stint with the Reds, winning trophies like the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

The midfielder, however, fell down the pecking order at Anfield due to injury and form issues. He made only 13 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side last season, only five of which came as starters in the playing XI.

The 30-year-old will now embark on a new journey in Turkey with Besiktas being his new home. Fans will keep a keen eye on how the player, who has represented England 35 times during his career, fares in his new venture.