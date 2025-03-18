Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr plotting move to sign Arsenal superstar, will try to tempt him with €20 million annual salary offer: Reports

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes is reportedly the subject of a massive transfer bid from Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr. Hoping to land the Brazilian defender from the Premier League, the Knights of Naj'd are set to pay €20 million as Gabriel's annual salary.

The 27-year-old has been a pivotal figure at Arsenal since he arrived from Lille in 2020 for just over £25 million. He has become a linchpin of Mikel Arteta’s defensive organization and was instrumental in their chase for the league title over the past two seasons.

Emerging reports (via NFC1World on X) have surfaced indicating that Gabriel is willing to make the switch to Saudi Arabia. Al-Nassr’s push is unsurprising, especially given the trend of stars from Europe heading to the Middle East for better financial incentives and a fresh challenge.

The Gunners will have no interest in losing one of their defensive stalwarts this summer. With the club challenging for domestic and European silverware, they will hope that Gabriel's mind can stay focused on the task ahead.

If Al-Nassr make a big transfer offer, Arsenal will have a tough choice between accepting the cash or letting go of a player who is an increasingly valuable asset.

Denmark boss sides Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in GOAT debate ahead of Portugal clash

Denmark head coach Brian Riemer has taken Cristiano Ronaldo's side in the eternal GOAT debate, choosing the Al-Nassr superstar over Lionel Messi. Riemer spoke about Ronaldo’s achievements and professionalism ahead of Denmark’s UEFA Nations League matchup with Portugal.

He said in an interview with O Jogo (via talkSPORT):

“I think I've been asked, curiously, in the last three or four interviews I've done: 'Messi or Ronaldo?' For me, it's Cristiano Ronaldo, every day. I've always admired this guy. I think he's not only achieved incredible numbers throughout his career - top scorer, trophies, there's no arguing about that - but he's also a great example for young people.

“His professionalism, the way he looks after his body, the way he's managed to continue all these years at the highest level. I think the big mistake a lot of people make with Ronaldo is that they've been too busy writing him off in recent years and every time they try to write him off, he becomes the top scorer, like now in the Nations League. So I have the deepest respect for him."

Under Roberto Martinez, Portugal are still highly dependent on Cristiano Ronaldo, who holds the record for the most international goals (135) and appearances (217). Unfortunately for Denmark, Portugal awaits in the quarter-final of the Nations League. The first leg will be played on March 20 (in Copenhagen), and the return leg will take place three days later (in Lisbon).

