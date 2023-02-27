Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr prepared to offer blank cheque in attempt to sign Barcelona linked star: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's club Al-Nassr are prepared to offer Barcelona target Wilfried Zaha a blank cheque this summer, as per El Nacional.

The Crystal Palace youth academy graduate made just four appearances for Manchester United in the 2013-14 season after joining them as a 20-year-old in 2013. After an unproductive stint at Old Trafford, he returned to Selhurst Park on a permanent basis in the summer of 2015.

He is one of the Eagles' most iconic players in the modern era, for whom he has registered 89 goals and 76 assists in 450 appearances across competitions. But his spell at Crystal Palace could be coming to an end this summer.

His contract expires at the end of the season, after which he could leave as a free agent. Al-Nassr are eager to make him their next big-name addition after acquiring Cristiano Ronaldo in the January transfer window.

• Paid out of own pocket to keep Palace's women's team going when it struggled financially

• Does a lot of work for charities including underprivileged children after he himself was homeless when 6



Barcelona have also earmarked the 30-year-old to add depth to their attack. Zaha can play anywhere across the frontline, strengthening multiple positions at once.

Al-Nassr plan to beat Barca in the race for Zaha by offering the player a blank cheque. The Saudi Pro League, at least for now, do not offer the same level of competition, exposure and glory as some of Europe's top leagues.

Hence, Al-Nassr's best bet to sign the former Manchester United winger would be to offer him more money. Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Al-Nassr could also make the Riyadh-based giants a more attractive destination for other world-class players.

Barcelona target Wilfried Zaha was once backed to be the next Cristiano Ronaldo by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Being on Barcelona's transfer radar is proof enough that Wilfried Zaha is doing something right. He was, however, backed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be so much more than what he is today.

Zaha was signed by Manchester United in the summer of 2013 for a fee of £15 including add-ons. Six months later, he was allowed to join Cardiff City on loan, who were then managed by Solskjaer, until the end of the campaign.

After signing Zaha, the Norwegian tactician backed him to be the next Cristiano Ronaldo. Speaking in an interview in February 2014, he said (h/t Mirror):

"He is one of the best I have seen with the ball. He has quick feet and is brave like Cristiano and wants to go forward. But he has got to make a ­decision about how good does he want to be and how much does he love this game. He can grow up to become a proper player like Ronaldo if he wants."

Zaha still has a lot left to offer and could showcase his abilities on the biggest stage if he chooses to join Barcelona.

