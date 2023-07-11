Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr preparing bid to sign 28-year-old Italy international: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are reportedly set to lodge a bid to snap up Sassuolo star Domenico Berardi ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Al-Nassr are in the process of revamping their squad this summer with former Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic's €18 million signing already finalized. They are also hoping to add a forward to their ranks.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Ronaldo's team is preparing an official bid to sign Berardi in the summer transfer window. They have already received the green light from the 2020 UEFA Euro champion.

Berardi, whose current contract is set to expire in 2027, could prove to be a stellar signing for the Saudi Pro League side. He would displace the likes of Sami Al-Najei and Ayman Yahya as the club's right winger.

Should Berardi secure a permanent move to Al-Nassr in the near future, he would help the Portuguese superstar better his past season's tally.

Berardi, 28, has made a name for himself in the Serie A in the past one decade by helping Sassuolo establish themselves as a midtable side. He has registered 133 goals and 91 assists in 352 games for his team.

Last month, Al-Nassr were close to signing Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech. But, a failed medical for the winger threw the potential switch into disarray, leaving both the Moroccan and the Saudi club frustrated.

Luis Castro's side are also reportedly monitoring Barcelona ace Franck Kessie and Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez as two potential signings.

Former club owner opens up about the opportunity to sign Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo at young age

Ex-Inter Milan owner Massimo Moratti has revealed that the Nerazzurri were once offered the opportunity to sign a young Cristiano Ronaldo from Primeira Liga outfit Sporting CP. He elaborated (h/t TuttoJuve):

"Cristiano rumors? I confirm that his agent mentioned him when he was very young. Just because his name was Ronaldo, I thought he could be a 'fake' of what we had before. In the end, he was right."

After his debut season at Sporting CP, the right-footed attacker joined Manchester United for a fee of around €15 million in 2003. He spent six seasons at Old Trafford and helped them lift three Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions League trophy before leaving in 2009.

Following his €94 million switch to Real Madrid, the Portuguese etched himself as one of the sport's all-time greats. He moved to Juventus on a €117 million deal in 2018 before re-joining United three years later.

Ronaldo, 38, joined Al-Nassr on a free transfer earlier in January after his contract termination at Manchester United last November. He has scored 14 goals and laid out two assists in 19 matches for his team.

