Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr preparing offer more than €50m per season to appoint Real Madrid legend as manager: Reports

Al-Nassr, the club that boasts of Cristiano Ronaldo in their roster, are prepared to throw more than a staggering €50 million per season at Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane. This news comes hot on the heels of insider information shared by Portuguese journalist Pedro Almeida.

Zidane is notably a three-time Champions League victor and one of the world's most renowned managerial talents. He is poised to rake in upwards of €50 million euros annually if he gives his nod to the contract that Al-Nassr are reportedly proposing.

A trip down memory lane reveals a fruitful relationship between Cristiano Ronaldo and Zidane, dating back to their shared tenure at Real Madrid. Ronaldo and Zidane shared a time of success and mutual admiration during the manager's trophy-laden era at the Bernabeu.

As speculations continue to swirl, other coaching luminaries find their names tossed into the Al-Nassr hat. Among them is Cristiano Ronaldo's compatriot, Jose Mourinho, a managerial powerhouse who has also graced the dugouts at Real Madrid.

Notably, the hunt for a new manager was sparked following a turbulent period for Al-Nassr. Rudi Garcia, their former manager, was handed his sack letter amid a series of inconsistent performances and brewing discord within the dressing room.

Real Madrid legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema will reunite in the Saudi Pro League

Fans were stunned following the official confirmation from Real Madrid that Karim Benzema, their longstanding stalwart, will be departing from the club in light of the forthcoming season. The Frenchman is on the brink of a high-stakes transition to Saudi Arabia, setting up an intriguing rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo as he prepares to join Al-Ittihad in a free transfer.

Benzema is predicted to accept an eye-watering deal that could see him earning an astronomical £172 million per year, according to Express. This lucrative arrangement is with none other than Al-Ittihad, the champions of the 2022-23 Saudi Pro League.

The Frenchman, who spent magnificent 14 years with Real Madrid, having arrived from Marseille in 2009, bids adieu to the Bernabeu as a significant figure in the club's history. Benzema leaves behind a remarkable legacy, having netted a total of 353 goals for the Spanish giants over the course of his illustrious tenure.

The official news hit the stands on Sunday morning, leading to a flurry of speculation about the future of Los Blancos. The Madridistas will need to sign a key striker that can provide the goals Benzema will be taking with him.

