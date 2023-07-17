Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr pushing to sign 26-year-old Brazilian forward: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are reportedly looking to sign 26-year-old Brazilian forward Roger Guedes from Corinthians. Several Saudi clubs, including Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, are interested in the forward, reported transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Guedes has made 38 appearances for the Brazilian club so far this season, scoring 21 goals and providing one assist across competitions. The player has so far made 123 appearances for the Brazilian club, scoring 43 goals and providing nine assists.

Guedes plays as a left-winger and could prove to be a key addition to Al-Nassr's ranks. Cristiano Ronaldo's club were previously linked with a move for Hakim Ziyech as well. The Moroccan, however, failed his medical.

Al-Nassr have wrapped up Marcelo Brozovic's signature from Inter Milan in the summer transfer window. Bundesliga stars Moussa Diaby and Sadio Mane have also been linked with a move to the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expecting trophies at Al-Nassr this season

Cristiano Ronaldo made 19 appearances across competitions for Al-Nassr during the 2022-23 season after making his debut for the club in January. He scored 14 goals and provided three assists.

While the Portuguese was in his familiar goalscoring form, Al-Nassr went trophyless. Hence, Ronaldo is determined on improving that aspect during the 2023-24 season.

Speaking to the Saudi Pro League's official media at the end of last season, Ronaldo reflected on his time at the club. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner said:

"My expectation was a little bit different. To be honest. I expected to win something this year. But not always the way things go the way we want. Sometimes we need patience consistency and persistence to achieve things."

He added:

"We improved a lot. Let’s say this last five six months, the team improve a lot. Even the league, all the teams improve and my team as well. It takes time sometimes. But, if you believe it's your goal, I think everything is possible. I expected to win something this year but we didn't. But, next year I am really positive and confident that things will change and we'll do in a better way. So, let’s believe on that and work on that."

Cristiano Ronaldo's team have already appointed 61-year-old Portuguese coach Luis Castro as the team's manager and are also making moves in the transfer market. Whether the activities reflect on the performances remains to be seen.