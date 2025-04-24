Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr readying €100M bid to sign Premier League attacker: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are lining up a €100 million bid to sign West Ham United attacker Mohammed Kudus this summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs (h/t 90min). The Knights of Najd have reportedly been targeting Kudus for several weeks as they look to sign another Premier League talent, just months after recruiting Aston Villa's Jhon Duran for €77 million.

Al-Nassr have struggled for form this season under Stefano Pioli and look likely to miss out on the Saudi Pro League title to leaders Al-Ittihad. Despite acquiring Cristiano Ronaldo in January 2023, the club has yet to win an official trophy, which has reportedly led to their board of directors to push for Mohammed Kudus' signing.

Kudus joined West Ham in the summer of 2023, establishing himself as an explosive star, capable of playing as both a winger and attacking midfielder. The 24-year-old looked impressive last season, garnering 18 goals and 10 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions.

However, the Ghana international has struggled to maintain his form this season, scoring just three goals and providing three assists in 30 appearances across competitions. Despite this, the Riyadh-based outfit are allegedly keen on signing Kudus to form an attacking partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kudus is contracted to West Ham until 2028, but will have a massive decision to make amid the Hammers' reported financial woes. Al-Nassr are expected to send their €100 million offer in the coming weeks.

"This reflects the absence of real defensive organization" - Former Al-Nassr star slams Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate ahead of AFC Champions League clash

Al-Nassr icon Fahd Al-Harifi has blamed Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate Aymeric Laporte for the Knights of Najd's defensive woes following the latter's return. The Spaniard returned to action earlier this month after missing five games due to a hamstring injury.

Laporte has been solid this season, netting five goals in 28 appearances across competitions. However, his side's defense have been shaky in recent weeks, conceding six goals in their last four league games.

Al-Harifi stated (via Ys Scores):

"With the return of Laporte, Al-Nassr's net has started to shake a lot, and this reflects the absence of real defensive organization."

He also questioned Stefano Pioli's decision to utilize Otavio as a full-back:

"Otavio is not suitable as a full-back, and this poses a danger in the upcoming match against Yokohama."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. will next face Yokohama F. Marinos in the AFC Champions League quarter-final on Saturday, April 26.

