Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr could replace exit-linked Stefano Pioli with Portuguese manager in the summer: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have identified Sergio Conceicao as a possible replacement for Stefano Pioli, according to Kooora. The Riyadh-based club are looking to make some tough decisions after a disappointing campaign.
Pioli's team finished third in the Saudi Pro League table, and have subsequently missed out on next season's AFC Champions League. The Italian manager also failed to inspire the team to a trophy, despite having Cristiano Ronaldo in the ranks.
The Portuguese superstar was in red-hot form once again this season, registering 35 goals from 41 games across competitions. Al-Nassr are now preparing for a managerial change and have identified Conceicao as the solution to their woes.
The former AC Milan manager was removed from his post at the end of this season and is yet to take up his next assignment. The Riyadh-based club are now planning to part ways with Pioli in the coming days and appoint Conceicao as his replacement.
Interestingly, Al-Hilal are reportedly in talks to bring former Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi to the Middle East. The Italian manager left his position with the Nerazzurri after losing the Champions League final 5-0 to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).
Inzaghi's arrival at Al-Hilal, as such, could add further juice to their rivalry with Al-Nassr, who are also sweating on Cristiano Ronaldo's future. The Portuguese superstar's contract expires at the end of next month, and he is yet to sign a new deal.
How many trophies has Cristiano Ronaldo won with Al-Nassr?
Cristiano Ronaldo has transformed the Saudi Pro League's fortunes since joining Al-Nassr in December 2022, after terminating his contract with Manchester United. The Portuguese's arrival has seen multiple stars of the modern era make the journey to the Middle East.
However, Ronaldo is yet to win the Saudi Pro League since joining the Riyadh-based outfit. The 40-year-old arrived at the club midway through the 2022/23 campaign, and saw his team finish second in the league.
Despite Ronaldo's best efforts, Al-Nassr also finished second the following season. Their luck in the league hasn't improved this campaign either.
The Portuguese superstar, however, has won the Arab Club Emirates Cup in 2023. That, so far, remains his only trophy with the Saudi Arabian club to date. Ronaldo's future now remains uncertain, with the player recently sharing a cryptic post on social media suggesting that his time at the Riyadh-based club could be coming to an end.