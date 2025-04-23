Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr set to lose race to sign Barcelona star as Saudi rivals plot staggering 4-year contract: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr could lose the race to sign Barcelona winger Raphinha, as Saudi Pro League contenders Al-Hilal have stepped in. Spanish outlet SPORT (via Managing Barca on X) has reported that Hilal have submitted a bid of €100 million to Barca, plus a four-year contract of $200 million.

The Saudi giants have attempted to sign Raphinha in the past, but such attempts have not panned out. Now, the Brazilian winger is in the form of his life, and Al-Hilal have returned to the negotiation table. The massive offer is easily one of the largest ever by a club in the Gulf country, and the league champions certainly think Raphinha is worth it.

The Brazilian is thriving under Hansi Flick's leadership at the Lluis Companys, racking up an impressive return of 30 goals and 23 assists in just 49 appearances. It is, therefore, no surprise that clubs in Saudi Arabia, like Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, have been hoping that Raphinha would follow Cristiano Ronaldo's path.

It is uncertain, though, that the 28-year-old would want to leave Europe so early. He is believed to be happy at Barcelona, where he has already won trophies, and is arguably their best player currently. He isn't likely to leave a club where he has only begun to reach his peak and impress fans in Catalonia and beyond.

Hansi Flick compares Barcelona striker to Cristiano Ronaldo

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has compared Robert Lewandowski to Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Both players are around the same age, with the Polish marksman now 36 years old, just four years younger than the Portugal legend.

However, Lewandowski has continued to shine for Barcelona in Europe. He has already racked up a remarkable 40 goals in 48 games this season, and looks set to win the Pichichi award in Spain. Hansi Flick compared the striker to Ronaldo, telling the press (via GOAL):

"When you play at this level at this age... on one hand, it comes down to his fitness, and on the other hand, he takes great care of himself. Like Cristiano Ronaldo, he has an amazing physical structure. He is very professional and controls all factors to deliver optimal performance."

Ronaldo is in the form of his life in the Saudi Pro League, where he led Al-Nassr to win the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023. He has been in remarkable form since he joined them, scoring a total of 90 goals in just 100 games for the Saudi giants.

