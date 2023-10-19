Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr set to make special request ahead of clash against Al-Feiha because of Barcelona and Real Madrid - Reports

According to @9NFCBALL (via X), Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr intends to communicate with Saudi Pro League side Al-Feiha to adjust the timing of their upcoming clash due to Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Al-Nassr have made a stellar start to their 2023-24 campaign, losing just two of their opening 13 games across all competitions. They are currently unbeaten in 11 appearances and are competing for the coveted Saudi Pro League title, AFC Champions League, and King Cup of Champions.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. face Damac in the league (October 21) and Al-Duhail in the AFC Champions League (October 24) prior to their game against Al-Feiha next week.

The Knights of Najd are set to face Al-Feiha at the King Fahd International Stadium on Saturday, October 28 at 8:45 PM IST. Unfortunately, this is set to clash with El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid, which will take place on the same day at 7:45 PM IST.

Cristiano Ronaldo has drawn millions of eyes on the Saudi Pro League since joining Al-Nassr in January. However, it appears the Al-Nassr management intends to maximize viewership on their SPL clash as @9NFCBALL tweeted:

"Urgent – Outside 18: The management of Al-Nassr intends to communicate with its counterpart in Al-Feiha to draft a joint letter to adjust the timing of the match to coincide with the Barcelona and Real Madrid Clasico."

Al-Nassr are third in the league standings with 19 points from nine games, four points behind rivals Al-Hilal. In contrast, Al-Feiha are ninth with eleven points to date.

Bruno Fernandes gives verdict on if Portugal can produce 'another' Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes gave his opinion on if Portugal could produce another player similar to Cristiano Ronaldo during a recent press conference while on international duty.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been in sublime form for the Portugal national team this year under Roberto Martinez, scoring nine goals in seven appearances during the 2024 UEFA Euro qualifiers.

When asked if his country could cultivate another generational talent like Ronaldo, Fernandes said (via Daily Mirror):

“Obviously these tributes are nice to see and it’s right that they are done because he has made history, not only for Portugal but also in the world of football. He’s done extraordinary things that will probably never be repeated – we hope they are for the good of football – but I think it’s unlikely.”

He added:

“I hope another Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo appears but I think it’s unlikely and it’s up to us, all the Portuguese, to enjoy him and enjoy what he can still give us, regardless of the fact they often say: ‘ah, he’s not what he used to be’. All players as the years go by have to adapt, have to be different, but Cristiano, although different and always adapting, continues to do that which he does best which is score goals.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has established himself as arguably the greatest player in international football of all time. The 38-year-old has scored 127 goals and provided 45 assists in 203 appearances for Portugal, the most in the history of the sport. He has also won the Euros and Nations League in 2016 and 2019 respectively.