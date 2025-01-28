Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr set to suffer blow in January pursuit of Manchester United star: Reports 

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have faced a stumbling block in their reported pursuit of Manchester United midfielder Casemiro in the January transfer window. The Brazil international has been rumored to move away from Old Trafford for a while now, with less than 18 months left on his deal.

According to a fresh report from Sky Sports journalist Melissa Reddy, the former Real Madrid midfielder is open to joining Serie A side AS Roma (via @mufcMPB). Additionally, it is stated that the Red Devils are willing to let the player join the aforementioned Italian outfit on loan before the transfer window closes.

Expand Tweet

Trending

This would be a huge blow to Al-Nassr, who may have felt they could sign Casemiro permanently in January. However, they may now have to wait till the season ends, after which the 32-year-old's plans for his future will likely be decided.

At the moment, Manuel Ugarte seems to be the preferred player in the deep-lying midfield space under Ruben Amorim. Playing in a two-man midfield and facing competition from Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo, Casemiro's game time will certainly be limited.

He came to Manchester United from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022 for a reported fee of €70.65 million. Since then, the Brazilian has gone on to make 105 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils, bagging 15 goals and nine assists. He's won the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup once each during his time in Manchester.

Jamie Vardy joins former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo in incredible list after scoring vs Tottenham Hotspur

Cristiano Ronaldo

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy aided his side's comeback against Tottenham Hotspur, as they registered a 2-1 win on Sunday (January 26). The Englishman netted the equalizer in the 46th minute, which made him a part of a special list including former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Vardy became only the fifth player in Premier League history to record at least 10 goal involvements in a season while being aged 37 or more (via GOAL). The other four members on this list are Ronaldo, Ryan Giggs, Teddy Sheringham, and Gary Speed.

So far this campaign, the Foxes number nine has netted seven goals and bagged three assists in the English top flight. He will be crucial to ensuring that Leicester City survive relegation this year.

At the moment, the Foxes are 17th in the Premier League standings and are only a point ahead of Wolves, who are a place beneath them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback