Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr sign Saudi Arabian star as a free agent on a 3-year deal: Reports

Al-Nassr have reportedly signed Nader Al-Sharari from Al-Shabab on a free transfer. According to Arriyadiyah (via Al Nassr Zone on X), the 29-year-old has joined Cristiano Ronaldo's side on a three-year deal.

The Knights of Najd are reportedly keen on making reinforcements this summer after failing to win silverware during the 2024-25 campaign. Cristiano Ronaldo's side finished third in the Saudi Pro League, behind Al-Hilal and champions Al-Ittihad.

They were eliminated in the King's Cup Round of 16 against Al-Taawoun, while they lost to Al-Hilal 4-1 in the Super Cup final. Meanwhile, Kawasaki Frontale beat Al-Nassr 3-2 in the semi-finals of the AFC Champions League Elite.

After a disappointing campaign, the Saudi Pro League giants are looking forward to filling the gaps in their defence, and they have reportedly laid the first brick by signing Nader Al-Sharari. Coming from the academy of Al-Orobah, Al-Sharari also played for Abha before joining Al-Shabab in July 2021.

Since then, he has made 84 appearances for Al-Shabab across all competitions. Last season, the 29-year-old played 32 games for the Riyadh-based club in the Saudi Pro League and the King's Cup, helping the side keep nine clean sheets. As a result, Al-Sharari's experience can be a huge asset for Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo lifts the lid on the decision to sign a new deal with Al-Nassr

Portuguese attacker Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he received offers from other clubs to play in the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States. However, he denied the offers because he prioritizes rest and preparations over hurried match-ups.

Additionally, the former Real Madrid star signed a new deal with Riyadh-based club because he wants to stay fresh ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He told Al-Nassr TV (via BBC Sport):

"I had some offers to play (Club) World Cup, but I think it didn't make sense because I prefer to have a good rest, a good preparation, because this season will be very long, because this is the season of the World Cup at the end."

Cristiano Ronaldo recently won the UEFA Nations League with Portugal, and next up, he has the FIFA World Cup in his sights. The Portuguese attacker has reportedly signed a two-year extension with the Knights of Najd.

