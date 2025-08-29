Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr struggling to sell foreign star for one key reason: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are reportedly having trouble offloading goalkeeper Bento. New manager Jorge Jesus has reportedly opted to start Nawaf Al-Aqidi in goal for the Saudi Pro League season opener, and is not counting on the Brazilian this season.

According to a report in Arriyadiyah, Bento is not in Jesus' starting XI for the Saudi Pro League season opener against Al-Taawoun. They added that the goalkeeper will be Al-Aqidi, who spent the second half of last season at Al-Fateh.

Jesus is unimpressed with Bento's performance in the Saudi Super Cup, but they are unable to offload the Brazilian star. No club is willing to match his wages, and thus, a loan exit from the club is also blocked.

The Brazilian joined from Athletico Paranaense on a four-year contract in July 2024, and has been the starting goalkeeper for the club. He replaced former Arsenal star David Ospina in goal, who returned to Colombia and joined Atletico Nacional.

Al-Nassr have been linked with a move for Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson, while Liverpool's Alisson was also said to be on their radar, per ESPN Brazil. However, the City goalkeeper is currently leaning towards a move to Galatasaray, while the reds star is staying at Anfield/

Bento on playing with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Bento spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo earlier this summer, claiming that the Al-Nassr captain was a sociable person off the pitch. The Brazilian said on a podcast:

"He's a really kind person, a sociable guy; he talks about everything.. TV series & food. And he asks about the [Brazilian] clubs too, of course he won't come, obviously!"

Speaking to the media in March, Bento revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo was always ready to help players at Al-Nassr. He claimed that the Portuguese superstar was not holding anything back and was ready to push players to their limits. He said (via GOAL):

"Cristiano is phenomenal, he always tries to help us, he gives us tips, he sees something that can be improved. He is not afraid to talk to us. With this kind of relationship, it is impossible to not get along better. I try to absorb the best things. It is a great experience."

Talking about the Saudi Pro League, he added:

"I think there is a bit of prejudice against the Saudi league, just look at who plays there. I don't even need to talk about my team. My level is the same, I continue to improve. I can show that on the pitch. I will do my best to demonstrate that."

Cristiano Ronaldo extended his stay at Al-Nassr this summer by penning a new two-year contract. He joined in 2022 after his contract at Manchester United was terminated.

