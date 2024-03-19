Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr could suffer behind-the-scenes turmoil as president and board members plan big decision: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo might be in for some drama at Al Nassr as reports suggest the club president is set to resign along with the entire board. The report comes in from the Middle East just days after the Saudi club were knocked out of the AFC Champions League.

As per a report by Yaaqoub, Al Nassr president Khalid bin Fahd wants to leave the club soon. He has decided to step down along with the club's board members as another trophyless campaign is looming.

Ronaldo and company were knocked out of the AFC Champions League by Al Ain last week, ending their chances of winning silverware this season. Al Nassr are currently 12 points behind Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League table with 10 games left in the season.

The report also hints that it could be down to the rejection by Miguel Ribeiro. The sporting director was suggested to the club by the Portuguese star to replace Goran Vucevic, who left in December.

However, the former Rio Ave FC and Famalicao director rejected the offer from the Saudi side.

Cristiano Ronaldo not expected to leave Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo is not expected to leave the club soon despite the behind-the-scenes drama. He has admitted that the league has surprised him and is planning to stay for a long time.

In an interview with SPL last year, he said:

"The league is very good. But I think we have many, many opportunities to still grow. The league is competitive. We have very good teams, very good Arab players, but they need to improve a little bit more the infrastructure. Even the referees, the VAR system, should be a little quicker. I think other small things they need to improve."

"But I am happy here, I want to continue here, I will continue here. And in my opinion, if they continue to do the work that they want to do here, for the next five years, I think the Saudi league can be a top-five league in the world," he added.

Earlier this year, Ronaldo went on to add that the Saudi league was better than Ligue 1, saying:

"The level right now? To be honest, I think the Saudi league is not worse than France's league in my opinion. In the French league, I think you have two to three teams with a good level. In Saudi, I think it is more competitive. They can say what they want. This is just my opinion and I have played there for one year, so I know what I'm talking about. But I think right now we are better than France's league."

Ronaldo has scored 44 times in 52 matches for Al Nassr since moving on a free transfer after his contract at Manchester United was terminated.