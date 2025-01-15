Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate agrees to renew contract with the Saudi club: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate Otavio has agreed to renew his contract with Al-Nassr according to journalist Mutaib Abdullah (via Saudi news outlet @NFC1World on X). The Knights of Najd signed Otavio from Porto on August 22, 2023, activating his €60 million release clause.

The 29-year-old penned a three-year deal with the club, making him the most expensive player in Al-Nassr's history.

Otavio had a solid 2023-24 campaign, establishing himself as a starter alongside Ronaldo. The attacking midfielder scored 11 goals and provided eight assists in 44 appearances across all competitions but was unable to inspire them to any silverware.

However, Otavio has yet to find the same form he displayed last season in the current campaign. He has registered three assists in 24 appearances in all competitions but is yet to get off the mark in the goals column.

Despite this, the Portugal international is reportedly set to extend his tenure at Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. The details of his new deal are yet to be revealed, so these reports must be taken with a pinch of salt.

Cristiano Ronaldo set to earn €550,000 per day after signing new deal with Al-Nassr: Reports

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is set to earn a reported sum of €550,000 per day after signing a new deal with the club. According to MARCA (via GOAL), the 39-year-old is set to earn €183 million annually, making him the world's highest-paid footballer.

In addition, Ronaldo has reportedly been offered a five percent minority ownership stake, making him a part owner of the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo has flourished since joining the club in January 2023, garnering 75 goals and 18 assists in 84 appearances across all competitions. The five-time Ballon d'Or is set to extend his stay at the club by one additional season after this summer.

The Knights of Najd are also reportedly keen on building a stronger team to compete for trophies, which allegedly played a major role in Ronaldo's decision to renew his deal. Ronaldo is yet to win a trophy at the club with the Riyadh-based outfit struggling in third place in the league table with 28 points, nine behind rivals Al-Hilal.

