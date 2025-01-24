Anderson Talisca, Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate, has reportedly bid farewell to the Al-Nassr squad. This comes amid rumors heavily linking him to an exit from the Saudi giants, with a move to Turkey in line.

The 30-year-old forward joined Al-Nassr in 2021, after spending much of his career in Brazil, Portugal, and China. He has spent nearly four seasons with the Saudi club, making 104 appearances, scoring 76 goals, and providing 10 assists. This season, he has scored eight goals in 19 matches.

However, he has not been named in the squad since Al-Nassr's 1-2 loss to Al-Ittihad back in December. He has missed out on all three matches since then, fueling rumors that a move was on the cards for Talisca.

Fenerbahce emerged as the interested party, with Nassr reportedly agreeing to a deal with the Turkish giants (via BEIN Sports). With Talisca also agreeing personal terms, an exit looks imminent, which will end his time playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

Reports from the Gulf have now revealed (via AlNassrZone on X) that the 30-year-old has informed his teammates about his exit and has said goodbye. While in Saudi Arabia, he won the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr prepare bid for Premier League striker

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have prepared a bid for Premier League striker Jhon Duran. According to talkSPORT, the Saudi giants have set their sights on the Aston Villa forward, as they look to increase their depth in attack.

With Anderson Talisca's looming exit and Cristiano Ronaldo's future uncertain, the Knights of Naj'd are looking to be proactive in this January window. They have taken notice of Duran's 12 goals in 28 appearances this season. The 21-year-old only just signed a new contract until 2030, giving Aston Villa the advantage at the negotiation table.

Nassr aren't the only highly interested club, with West Ham showing up at Villa Park with a £57 million offer for Duran. However, the offer was rejected, with the Midlands outfit valuing the striker at a much higher fee. Paris Saint-Germain were also interested in Duran, but the fee for his services has slowed them down.

The Knights of Naj'd are not particularly under any major financial issues that would affect their move for Duran. They have now learned, according to talkSPORT, that the Villans will only go to the negotiation table if an interested party brings a starting bid of £85 million.

There are rumors that Duran may be inclined to the idea of playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. However, the Saudi giants have not formally moved in with a bid at this time.

