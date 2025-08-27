Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate closing in on deal to join UCL club this summer: Reports

Al-Nassr defender Aymeric Laporte is reportedly set to leave Cristiano Ronaldo's side to join Athletic Bilbao. The defender is not a part of Jorge Jesus' plans and was free to leave this summer.
According to a report in AS (via World Soccer Talk), Laporta is in talks to rejoin Athletic Bilbao, the side he left in 2018 to join Manchester City. The UEFA Champions League side has been in negotiations for weeks, and are now close to reaching an agreement with the Saudi Pro League side.
Lapore was not in the squad for the Saudi Super Cup that was held in Hong Kong earlier this month. He was also not a part of their pre-season after the manager decided that it was best to refresh the squad after an underwhelming season.
Jesus commented on the future of Laporte earlier this summer, admitting that the defender was set to leave. He added that Otavio was also close to an exit and said (via Tribal Football):
"We need a central defender, a midfielder to replace Otavio, and a winger. Aymeric Laporte will leave the club, and a replacement will arrive."
Al-Nassr have already signed his replacement, Inigo Martinez from Barcelona. The Spaniard joined earlier this summer on a free transfer after activating a clause in his contract with the Catalan club.
Apart from Martinez, Al-Nassr have also signed Joao Felix and Kingsley Coman to bolster the Cristiano Ronaldo-led squad. They have also been linked with Bruno Fernandes, Gabriel Martinelli, and Christian Pulisic, but have failed to lure the players.
Cristiano Ronaldo waited to welcome new Al-Nassr signing, claims Inigo Martinez
Inigo Martinez spoke to Onda Vasca earlier this summer and revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo waited to welcome him at Al-Nassr. He added that the Portuguese carried a reputation of being a kind person off the pitch and has lived up to it. He said (via OJogo):
"I had already been told good things about him. I was pleasantly surprised, when I was in Madrid they told me that he was like that. There is a good feeling, he was waiting for me when I arrived in Portugal [pre-season training] and we were able to talk. He is cheerful, I feel a good atmosphere in the group."
Inigo Martinez's sudden departure to join Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr helped Barcelona free up space in their wage bill. They needed it to register Marcus Rashford, who joined them on loan for the season from Manchester United.