Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate likely to miss SPL fixture against Al-Akhdoud - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr could be without Aymeric Laporte for their league game against Al-Akhdoud on Friday (24 November).

Laporte, who signed for the Saudi Pro League outfit from Manchester City for €27.5 million this summer, has already played 14 times across competitions for his new club. However, he was left out of Al-Nassr's last game before the November international break due to an apparent injury problem.

Laporte was also left out of the Spain national squad for their fixtures in November due to a foot injury that required stitches, as per France24. It seems like he is still not ready to train with the senior team ahead of their league game against Al-Akhdoud.

According to a Saudi journalist, X user @a_altamimi11, Laporte was absent from Al-Nassr's training session earlier today (23 November). It seems that the center-back is still not match-fit and could miss the game against the 16th-placed SPL side.

The 29-year-old has yet to lose a game since his switch to the Middle East and his team have conceded two or more goals in a game just thrice when he has played. If he misses the upcoming league game, then it will be interesting to see if the Spaniard is fit for the AFC Champions League clash against Persepolis on Monday (27 November).

Cristiano Ronaldo is in sublime form for Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr are doing really well this season, and Cristiano Ronaldo is a major reason behind their sublime form.

The Portuguese superstar has raked in 16 goals and nine assists in 17 games across competitions. He has 13 goals and seven assists in 12 SPL games, where his team sit in second position with 31 points from 13 matches — four points behind Al-Hilal.

Faris Najd have lost just twice across competitions this season, with one of those losses coming when Ronaldo was left out of the matchday squad. Luis Castro's side are also bossing it in the AFC Champions League group stages, where they sit on top in Group E with 12 points from four matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo has played in three of those matches, scoring as many times and laying an assist. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar has also either scored or assisted in all but four of his 17 appearances during this campaign.