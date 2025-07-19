Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate linked with return to Europe in the summer transfer window: Reports

After spending just two seasons in Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr teammate Otavio has reportedly been tipped for a surprise return to Europe. The midfielder left his native Porto in 2023 to join Al-Nassr, where he has been sharing the locker room with Ronaldo to date.
Following yet another trophyless season for the Knights of Najd, the Riyadh-based club are set to streamline their squad ahead of next season. They have already permanently parted ways with two players in the ongoing transfer window, while two other players have been sent out on loan. According to Portuguese outlet Ojogo, Otavio has some possible offers to return to European football, where he arrived in 2014.
The 30-year-old played for Porto between 2014 and 2023, though he spent nearly a season and a half on loan at Vit. Guimarães during that time.
In addition to a possible return to Europe, the aforementioned source added that Otavio is also attracting interest from fellow Saudi side Al Ahli. It is believed that the former Porto man is ‘highly regarded’ by the manager Matthias Jaissle, who led Al Ahli to AFC Champions League Elite glory in May and is now seeking reinforcements to compete for the Saudi Pro League title next season.
An exit could, however, be on the cards for Otavio. He has just one season left on his Al-Nassr contract and turned 30 in February. Given his age, the club may opt against extending his contract and may consider selling him this summer to avoid losing him for free when his contract runs out in June 2026. To date, Otavio has made 28 goal contributions for the Knights of Najd in 84 appearances across competitions. His current market value stands at €15 million as per Transfermarkt.
Al-Nassr seeks to sign Liverpool star after Cristiano Ronaldo’s request - Reports
Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly told Al-Nassr to join in the race for Liverpool winger Luis Diaz, who is currently attracting interest from both Barcelona and Bayern Munich. As per reports, Ronaldo’s recent contract extension included a minority stake in the club, giving him a say in player recruitmtent.
According to Diario Sport, Cristiano Ronaldo specifically requested the signing of Luis Diaz, as he wants the Colombian to start from the wing and provide him with the ball. Liverpool reportedly rejected a £58.6m bid for Diaz from Bayern. The same source adds that only Al-Nassr are the only club willing to pay Liverpool's €100 million asking price.
Cristiano Ronaldo will be keen to end his trophy drought at Saudi after finishing as the league’s top scorer for the second consecutive season.