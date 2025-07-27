Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate negotiating exit from the club, set to join SPL rivals: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are reportedly set to part ways with Portugal midfielder Otavio. The former FC Porto man is a target for fellow Saudi Pro League club Al-Qadsiah, who are keen to strengthen their squad this summer.Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that Otavio was prepared to move across the Saudi Pro League to join Al-Qadsiah after receiving a proposal. Al-Nassr have also received an official bid for the 30-year-old midfielder, and are in negotiations over a permanent transfer.Otavio moved to Al-Nassr from FC Porto in the 2023 summer window after they triggered his €60 million release clause. He signed a three-year deal until 2026 and is now in the final year of his contract at the club.Al-Qadsiah are keen to sign Otavio, having also broken their transfer record to sign Italy international Mateo Retegui from Atalanta this summer. They finished fourth, two points behind Al-Nassr, in the 2024.25 Saudi Pro League season, their first back in the top-flight.Al-Nassr are prepared for a rebuild this summer, having appointed Jorge Jesus as their new manager after another trophyless season. They have parted ways with club-record signing Jhon Duran and have handed Cristiano Ronaldo a new deal at the club.Otavio has played 84 times for the Knights of Najd across all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing 16 assists for the club.Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr closing in on deal for Chelsea ace: ReportsCristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are finalizing details to sign Portugal international Joao Felix from Chelsea, as per Fabrizio Romano. The Saudi giants are set to sign the 25-year-old as Jhon Duran's replacement.Fabrizio Romano reports that Al-Nassr have jumped ahead of Portuguese outfit Benfica in the race to sign Felix from Chelsea. The former Atletico Madrid star has agreed on personal terms to join the Saudi outfit and join hands with Cristiano Ronaldo.Al-Nassr will pay around €50 million for the transfer of the versatile forward, who joined Chelsea permanently only last summer. He spent the second half of the season on loan at AC Milan and is now set for a move to Saudi Arabia.