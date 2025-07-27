  • home icon
  • Football
  • Cristiano Ronaldo
  • Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate negotiating exit from the club, set to join SPL rivals: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate negotiating exit from the club, set to join SPL rivals: Reports

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Jul 27, 2025 12:00 GMT
Al Hilal v Al Nassr - Saudi Pro League - Source: Getty
Al Hilal v Al Nassr - Saudi Pro League - Source: Getty

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are reportedly set to part ways with Portugal midfielder Otavio. The former FC Porto man is a target for fellow Saudi Pro League club Al-Qadsiah, who are keen to strengthen their squad this summer.

Ad

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that Otavio was prepared to move across the Saudi Pro League to join Al-Qadsiah after receiving a proposal. Al-Nassr have also received an official bid for the 30-year-old midfielder, and are in negotiations over a permanent transfer.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Otavio moved to Al-Nassr from FC Porto in the 2023 summer window after they triggered his €60 million release clause. He signed a three-year deal until 2026 and is now in the final year of his contract at the club.

Al-Qadsiah are keen to sign Otavio, having also broken their transfer record to sign Italy international Mateo Retegui from Atalanta this summer. They finished fourth, two points behind Al-Nassr, in the 2024.25 Saudi Pro League season, their first back in the top-flight.

Ad

Al-Nassr are prepared for a rebuild this summer, having appointed Jorge Jesus as their new manager after another trophyless season. They have parted ways with club-record signing Jhon Duran and have handed Cristiano Ronaldo a new deal at the club.

Otavio has played 84 times for the Knights of Najd across all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing 16 assists for the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr closing in on deal for Chelsea ace: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are finalizing details to sign Portugal international Joao Felix from Chelsea, as per Fabrizio Romano. The Saudi giants are set to sign the 25-year-old as Jhon Duran's replacement.

Ad
Ad

Fabrizio Romano reports that Al-Nassr have jumped ahead of Portuguese outfit Benfica in the race to sign Felix from Chelsea. The former Atletico Madrid star has agreed on personal terms to join the Saudi outfit and join hands with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al-Nassr will pay around €50 million for the transfer of the versatile forward, who joined Chelsea permanently only last summer. He spent the second half of the season on loan at AC Milan and is now set for a move to Saudi Arabia.

About the author
Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman Salahudeen

Twitter icon

Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.

Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sulayman Salahudeen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications