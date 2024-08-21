Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Sadio Mane close to reaching agreement with club over loan transfer: Reports

Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad are close to signing Sadio Mane on a season-long loan from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. They are also close to roping in Al-Nassr centre-back Abdulelah Al-Amri on loan, according to London-based newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat (via @TheNassrZone).

Mane's departure would be a massive blow for Ronaldo and company as they are yet to make a foreign signing this summer, other than goalkeeper Bento. Moreover, replacing a player of Mane's caliber would be tough so late in the transfer window.

The Senegal skipper joined the Knights of Najd from Bayern Munich for a reported fee of £24 million last summer. He had a decent debut season, scoring 19 goals and registering 11 assists in 46 appearances across competitions.

A recent report stated that Sadio Mane has fallen out with Cristiano Ronaldo and is pushing for an exit from the club. It appears he will team up with Karim Benzema at Al-Ittihad for the 2024-25 campaign. However, Al-Nassr will reportedly have to cover a large part of his salary.

Abdulelah Al-Amri will also make the switch on a season-long loan. The 27-year-old was a key figure for Al-Nassr last season, making 30 appearances across all competitions.

"He's a good guy, a friend" - When Al-Nassr star Sadio Mane opened up about his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo

Recent rumors claim that Sadio Mane has fallen out with Cristiano Ronaldo due to ongoing tensions at Al-Nassr, leading to the former seeking an exit from the club. However, this wasn't the case earlier this year in January, when Mane waxed lyrical about the Portugal ace.

Mane said about Ronaldo (via @TheNassrZone):

“He's a good guy, a friend. He constantly gives me advice so I can improve. And I think that's what our club needs to move forward.”

Ronaldo and Mane helped the club win the friendly competition - the Arab Club Champions Cup - but have been unable to win any official trophies since then. They have shared the pitch 43 times, managing six joint goal contributions.

While Mane is now expected to join Al-Ittihad, he could still feature alongside Ronaldo in Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League opener against Al-Raed on Thursday, August 22.

